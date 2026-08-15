US Accelerates Timeline for Returning to the Moon

·41·Technology
US Accelerates Timeline for Returning to the Moon

NASA is significantly accelerating the implementation of its Artemis lunar program. According to the agency’s head, the rocket intended for the Artemis III mission is already under construction, and American astronauts are scheduled to set foot on the Moon in 2028. This step is expected to mark a major new milestone in humanity’s history of space exploration. Ixbt.com reports .

Flight Details and Technical Plans

According to ixbt.com, the crew is scheduled to launch aboard the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. After reaching Earth orbit, the spacecraft will have to perform a series of complex docking maneuvers with other spacecraft. The mission is expected to use Starship lunar landers operated by Blue Origin and SpaceX.

The space expedition is expected to last approximately two weeks. After the mission ends, the astronauts will successfully return to Earth and splash down in the Pacific Ocean. Specialists are mobilizing all available technical resources to meet these deadlines.

Challenges and Risks

It is worth noting that this ambitious program has already faced serious delays several times. In particular, at the end of May, the New Glenn rocket operated by Blue Origin and intended for use in the Artemis III mission exploded during testing. This incident inevitably affected the program schedule.

Nevertheless, Blue Origin representatives promised NASA that they would provide a new rocket in 2027. Despite the technical problems that have arisen, the US space agency has firmly decided not to abandon its goal of returning to the Moon in 2028 and to maintain the established timeline.

NASAArtemisMoonSpaceSpaceX
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