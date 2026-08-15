Blow to Illegal Grain Trade: Ukraine Blacklists 13 Ships and 28 Companies

The Ukrainian government has announced new restrictive measures against a global logistics network involved in the illegal removal of agricultural products, particularly national grain reserves, from temporarily occupied territories and their sale on international markets.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy On August 14, he signed an official decree approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on individuals, cargo ships, and legal entities linked to this illegal trade chain.

Ships flying the flags of 4 countries and Russian companies

The new sanctions package is comprehensive and targets the following entities operating under the jurisdictions of various countries:

13 cargo ships: They include 8 ships flying the Russian flag, 3 flying the Panamanian flag, and 1 each flying the flags of Belize and Saint Kitts and Nevis;

28 legal entities (companies): Organizations that financed the logistics and trade of illegal grain exports;

11 Russian citizens: Individuals who led the system and operated the ships.

“Ship captains will also be held accountable”

The Special Representative of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk stated that Kyiv’s official position remains firm:

“Every participant involved in the illegal removal of Ukrainian grain from temporarily occupied territories will be held accountable. This applies not only to companies and their beneficial owners involved in transporting or selling the products, but also directly to the captains of the vessels and the ships themselves used for these purposes”.

Coordination with international allies

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyiv plans to provide its Western allies with all the evidence and detailed information gathered to ensure that these restrictions are fully enforced in the jurisdictions of other partner states as well.

The main strategic objective is to completely prevent wheat, sunflower seeds, and other food products illegally removed from Russian-controlled ports from entering international markets.

It should be recalled that Ukraine had already taken decisive measures in this area. In particular, in November 2025, official sanctions were imposed on 56 ships that had illegally entered or departed from occupied ports.

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