Italy’s “Worst Politician” Is Thrown into a River — A Strange Medieval Tradition Still Continues

An unusual medieval tradition has survived to this day in the Italian city of Trento. Every June, as part of the Feste Vigiliane festival, the “La Tonca” event is held.

First they put them on trial, then they throw them into the river

During the event, a symbolic trial is held in the city square. Local residents take on the roles of judge, prosecutor and lawyer, putting on trial the politician or public figure who sparked the most controversy during the year.

The person found to have made “the worst decision of the year” is placed in an iron cage and symbolically drowned in the Adige River.

The spectacle usually ends with applause from the audience.

600 years of history

“La Tonca” was inspired by an actual punishment used in the region between the 14th and 17th centuries. At the time, this form of punishment was imposed for certain crimes, including blasphemy.

Today, however, the practice has become a mixture of humor, criticism and a popular festival. Locals say the event not only allows them to criticize public figures but also strengthens community solidarity.