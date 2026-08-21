“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks discussion online

·0·World
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks discussion online

A simple conversation between one of the world’s most famous footballers, Lionel Messi, and his 11-year-old son Mateo has sparked considerable interest on social media. In particular, Messi’s attitude toward money and his child’s wishes caught the public’s attention.

According to reports, Mateo asked his father to buy him something else. Messi then jokingly replied:

“I bought you a hot dog, didn’t I? That should be enough. I don’t have any more money!” Messi’s remark is said to show that he tries to behave normally with his children in everyday life. Although he is one of the highest-earning athletes in the world, he used humor to show that he does not have to immediately fulfill every one of his children’s wishes.

Users have reacted differently to Messi’s conversation with Mateo. Some praised the footballer for not raising his children to be accustomed to luxury, while others simply viewed the situation as a father joking with his son.

How do you think famous and wealthy parents should raise their children? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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