“Barefoot” shoes from the Chanel collection steal the spotlight on the red carpet

·67·World
“Barefoot” shoes from the Chanel collection steal the spotlight on the red carpet

Margaret Qualley became the center of attention with her unusual look at the London premiere of The Dog Stars. The actress’s Chanel outfit and footwear sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Qualley walked the red carpet in a look from Chanel’s 2027 Resort Collection. However, the most intriguing detail of her outfit was her footwear.

The actress chose the brand’s unusual “shoe-less shoes,” designed to create the appearance of bare feet.

At first glance, Qualley appears to have arrived on the red carpet without any shoes at all. Her appearance also drew attention for another detail related to her personal life. Qualley made her first red-carpet appearance after reports that her relationship with Jack Antonoff had ended.

This time, the wedding ring she had previously worn was nowhere to be seen.

The actress’s unusual footwear and missing ring did not go unnoticed by fans and fashion enthusiasts. Chanel’s unconventional design became the most discussed detail of her look.

Did you like Margaret Qualley’s unusual look? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Margaret QualleyChanelJack AntonoffLondon
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