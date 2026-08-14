Ronaldo Secretly Married: What Is in the Marriage Contract?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez officially married after nearly a decade together. The couple held a private civil wedding ceremony on August 11 at their residence in Cascais, Portugal. The ceremony was organized so secretly that even the footballer's mother and siblings did not attend. Ronaldo's representatives also confirmed the marriage.

However, one detail attracted even more interest than the ceremony itself: Ronaldo and Georgina signed a special agreement one day before the wedding. Under it, their assets are managed separately.

Everything happened in Cascais on August 11

According to the marriage documents obtained by Portugal's Jornal de Notícias, the civil ceremony took place on August 11 at the couple's home in Cascais. The date was not accidental either — a year earlier, on August 11, 2025, Ronaldo and Georgina had announced their engagement.

The wedding was not a public celebration or a show attended by hundreds of guests, but an event held in a very limited circle.

The couple's five children — Cristiano Jr., Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda — also attended the ceremony.

Who were the four witnesses?

The marriage document lists four witnesses.

They included Miguel Paixão, Ronaldo's friend since his Sporting days; Georgina's sister Ivana Rodríguez; jeweler José Rodríguez Sangil; and his wife, Mónica González Martínez.

Thus, one of football's most famous couples chose to spend the most important day of their lives surrounded by family and their closest friends rather than at a grand celebration.

Why did Ronaldo's mother not attend the ceremony?

One of the most discussed details was the absence of Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, and his siblings from the ceremony.

This led the Portuguese press to speculate about disagreements within the family. However, there is currently no reliable information confirming such a conflict.

On the contrary, Dolores and Ronaldo's sister Katia reacted warmly to the couple's social media post about the marriage, leaving heart emojis. Therefore, there is no basis for automatically linking their absence from the ceremony to a family feud.

Important document signed one day before the wedding

On August 10, one day before the wedding, Ronaldo and Georgina formalized their marriage contract at a notary's office in Lisbon.

The document states that a separate-property regime was chosen. Under this arrangement, each party retains ownership of the assets they possessed before the marriage. Assets purchased individually after the wedding do not automatically become joint property either. Property purchased together may belong to both parties.

This choice is considered an important legal step, especially for an athlete with assets as vast as Ronaldo's.

Georgina did not take Ronaldo's surname

The marriage documents contain another interesting detail.

Neither Ronaldo nor Georgina changed their surname after the wedding. Georgina retained her previous surname, Rodríguez.

The document lists the couple's permanent residence as Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. Ronaldo currently plays there for Al-Nassr.

A small symbol on the rings

After the wedding, the couple posted a photo on social media showing their rings.

It featured a symbol referring to their names: “C ❤️ G” The simple detail sparked great interest and symbolically showed that their years-long relationship had ended in an official marriage.

Football again after the wedding

There was no long honeymoon after the grand occasion either.

According to reports, Ronaldo soon returned to Saudi Arabia and joined Al-Nassr's training sessions. The 41-year-old footballer is continuing preparations for the new season.

Thus, a relationship lasting nearly a decade, a large family with five children and years of speculation about their wedding have finally reached an official conclusion.

But Ronaldo and Georgina marked the occasion in their own style too: instead of a lavish public show, there was a private ceremony, a small number of witnesses and a carefully formalized financial agreement signed one day before the wedding.

Most remarkably, the wedding of one of the world's most famous footballers took place at home and in the closest of circles, not in front of millions of fans.

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