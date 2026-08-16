The Life of a U.S. Entrepreneur Who Bought an Entire Town and Has Lived Alone for 6 Years

The life of U.S. entrepreneur Brent Underwood is radically different from that of ordinary city dwellers. He bought an entire abandoned town and has been living there alone for years.

The “ghost town” is now his property. Underwood bought the abandoned town of Cerro Gordo in Californiain 2018 for $1.4 million. Since 2020, he has lived in the area almost entirely alone.

The town has:

22 buildings;

old silver mines;

historic structures;

abandoned streets.

Once crowded with people, the town has now become almost exclusively a “home” for him.

Not alone: he has cats and goats

Underwood’s constant companions are seven cats and several goats. He manages the entire town and works to restore it while preserving its historic character.

Imagine: an entire town belongs to you, but there is no one around. Could you live alone in such a place?