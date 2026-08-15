Ronaldo and Georgina Agree to Keep Their Assets Separate

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have chosen to keep their assets separate even after marriage. Jornal de Notícias reported this, citing the marriage documents.

The couple reportedly married on August 11 at their residence in Cascais, Portugal. The ceremony was held in a very small circle and attended by the couple’s five children.

A day before the wedding, on August 10, Ronaldo and Rodríguez signed a marriage contract at a notary’s office in Lisbon. According to the document, they will follow a separation-of-property regime. This arrangement allows each party to keep separate the assets they owned before the marriage and acquired in their own name during it.

The marriage certificate also notes that the couple did not change their surnames and lists as their permanent residence Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia Witnesses at the ceremony included Ronaldo’s close friend Miguel Paixão, Georgina’s sister Ivana Rodríguez, Spanish jeweler José Rodríguez Sangil and his wife, Mónica González Martínez.

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, and his sisters did not attend the ceremony. However, there is no official information suggesting that this indicates a family conflict.

Ronaldo and Georgina met in Madrid in 2016. At the time, Rodríguez worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. The couple announced in August 2025 that they planned to marry.

Thus, after nearly a decade together, the famous couple not only formalized their marriage but also established a legal arrangement for managing their substantial financial assets.