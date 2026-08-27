Nepal flood sweeps five elephants into India (video)

Heavy flooding in Nepal led to an unexpected event. Five elephants caught in the current crossed the country's border and were swept into India.

While their fate remained uncertain, rescuers took immediate action. However, the news of how far the elephants had been swept away surprised many.

The current carried the elephants to India

Five elephants swept away by the strong current reached the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

It was reported that the animals drifted as far as the Girija Barrage area.

This incident once again demonstrated the immense power of the natural disaster.

Incident Information Location Nepal Elephants swept away by water 5 Region reached India, Uttar Pradesh Destination Girija Barrage Final status All rescued

How did the rescue operation go?

Rescuers had to take special measures to safely bring the elephants to land.

Once the water level was lowered, it became possible to remove the animals from the current.

After that:

the water level was lowered under control;

the condition of the elephants was monitored;

all five elephants were brought to a safe area.

Most importantly, all five elephants that were swept a long distance by the strong current were rescued safely.

The most surprising aspect of the elephant incident

The flood itself posed a great danger. However, this time the natural disaster affected not only residential areas but also wildlife.

The fact that five elephants were swept from Nepal to India by the water current was the most unexpected part of the event.

Main question: did the elephants survive?

This was the main question that interested many.

The fate of the elephants that were swept a long distance by the strong current caused concern.

However, the rescue operation was successfully completed.

After the water level was lowered, all five elephants were safely brought to land.

Thus, although the heavy flooding in Nepal carried five elephants into India, the incident ended with the most important outcome — all the animals survived.