Samsung Unveils New Odyssey Monitors

·10·Technology
Samsung Unveils New Odyssey Monitors

South Korean company Samsung has unveiled its new generation of Odyssey gaming monitors to the public. According to Ixbt.com, the new devices include advanced models with record-breaking refresh rates and wide-format solutions, aimed at capturing the attention of the eSports world and professional users. This is reported by news source.

Among the newly introduced devices, the Odyssey G6 G60H model stands out with its technical specifications. Based on a 27-inch IPS panel, this device updates the figures announced in initial presentations, capable of delivering a refresh rate of 1100 Hz in HD resolution. Notably, thanks to the monitor's unique capabilities, it is possible to achieve 600 Hz even at high-definition 1440p resolution.

Wide screen and high-tech QD-OLED models

Another notable device in the series is the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with a massive 32:9 aspect ratio panel featuring QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology. The monitor operates at a 360 Hz refresh rate at its native 5120x1440 pixel resolution. However, there is an option to increase the refresh rate to 720 Hz by reducing the resolution to 2560x720 pixels.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that in this mode, the pixel density is only 54 PPI, which is half the average market figure. At the same time, the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 model with a QD-OLED panel supports three different operating modes. Users can choose between 4K, 2K, and Full HD resolutions with refresh rates of 360, 520, or 680 Hz, respectively.

Massive and curved screen with classic aspect ratio

The manufacturer has paid special attention to the Odyssey OLED G7 model in the new lineup. Unlike modern trends, this device stands out with its massive 42-inch panel in a classic 16:9 aspect ratio. Importantly, such a large screen features a 1000R curvature radius, providing an immersive effect during gameplay.

The refresh rate of this model is set at 165 Hz, designed for gamers who prioritize image quality, size, and the comfort of a curved screen over ultra-high speeds. Samsung's comprehensive new series is expected to further intensify competition in the gaming monitor market.

SamsungMonitorTechnologyGamingNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh batteryXiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh batteryToday, 21:54SpaceX successfully loads floating Starship onto specialized vesselSpaceX successfully loads floating Starship onto specialized vesselToday, 21:28Starlink updates its referral program and introduces cash rewardsStarlink updates its referral program and introduces cash rewardsToday, 20:29iPhone 17 captures six percent of the global marketiPhone 17 captures six percent of the global marketToday, 19:23Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Announced: 7 Years of Support and AISamsung Galaxy S26 FE Announced: 7 Years of Support and AIToday, 19:00Web version of Max messenger gains popularity on Apple devicesWeb version of Max messenger gains popularity on Apple devicesToday, 18:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production