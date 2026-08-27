Samsung Unveils New Odyssey Monitors

South Korean company Samsung has unveiled its new generation of Odyssey gaming monitors to the public. According to Ixbt.com, the new devices include advanced models with record-breaking refresh rates and wide-format solutions, aimed at capturing the attention of the eSports world and professional users. This is reported by news source.

Among the newly introduced devices, the Odyssey G6 G60H model stands out with its technical specifications. Based on a 27-inch IPS panel, this device updates the figures announced in initial presentations, capable of delivering a refresh rate of 1100 Hz in HD resolution. Notably, thanks to the monitor's unique capabilities, it is possible to achieve 600 Hz even at high-definition 1440p resolution.

Wide screen and high-tech QD-OLED models

Another notable device in the series is the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with a massive 32:9 aspect ratio panel featuring QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology. The monitor operates at a 360 Hz refresh rate at its native 5120x1440 pixel resolution. However, there is an option to increase the refresh rate to 720 Hz by reducing the resolution to 2560x720 pixels.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that in this mode, the pixel density is only 54 PPI, which is half the average market figure. At the same time, the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 model with a QD-OLED panel supports three different operating modes. Users can choose between 4K, 2K, and Full HD resolutions with refresh rates of 360, 520, or 680 Hz, respectively.

Massive and curved screen with classic aspect ratio

The manufacturer has paid special attention to the Odyssey OLED G7 model in the new lineup. Unlike modern trends, this device stands out with its massive 42-inch panel in a classic 16:9 aspect ratio. Importantly, such a large screen features a 1000R curvature radius, providing an immersive effect during gameplay.

The refresh rate of this model is set at 165 Hz, designed for gamers who prioritize image quality, size, and the comfort of a curved screen over ultra-high speeds. Samsung's comprehensive new series is expected to further intensify competition in the gaming monitor market.