Pezeshkian: "Islamic countries should not become a platform for aggression"

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has made an important statement regarding relations between Islamic countries. He emphasized that the territory of any Islamic nation should not become a platform for aggression against another Muslim state.

These words from the Iranian leader come at a time when the geopolitical situation in the region is escalating.

However, the main question in Pezeshkian's statement is: While ensuring its own security, how does Iran intend to build relations with neighboring and Muslim countries?

"Defending Iran does not mean hostility"

Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that defending Iran's national interests and security does not mean a policy of hostility toward neighboring or Muslim countries.

"Defending Iran does not mean being hostile toward neighboring and Muslim countries. No Islamic land should become a platform for aggression against another Islamic land."

This opinion of the President has brought the issues of mutual trust, security, and cooperation between countries in the region back to the agenda.

What call did Pezeshkian make?

The following key points can be highlighted from the Iranian President's statement:

Iran has the right to defend its national security. This policy is not directed against neighboring countries. Muslim countries should not provide territory for mutual aggression. Relations in the region should be built on the basis of mutual benefit, not confrontation.

Main issue Pezeshkian's position Iran's security Defending national interests Neighboring countries Should not be seen as enemies Territory of Islamic countries Should not be a platform for aggression against another state Main call Mutual respect and security

What is the meaning behind the statement?

Pezeshkian's words carry a broader meaning than a simple diplomatic call.

The fact that the territory of any country in the region could become a platform for pressure or military action against another country could further weaken mutual trust.

From this point of view, the Iranian President called on Muslim countries to pursue an independent and mutually beneficial policy on security issues rather than increasing mutual confrontation.

What is the main conclusion?

The most important point in Pezeshkian's statement is — Defending Iran does not mean being hostile to neighbors.

The President also specifically emphasized that the territory of Islamic countries should not be used for aggression against other Muslim nations.

"No Islamic land should become a platform for aggression against another Islamic land," said Pezeshkian, thus once again expressing Iran's position regarding its relations with regional countries.