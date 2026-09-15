Unexpected blow for tourists and new restrictions: What changed in Thailand starting September 15?

The Kingdom of Thailand, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, has unexpectedly and drastically revised the stay regulations for foreign tourists, introducing strict restrictions. According to a government decree published in the official royal publication «Royal Gazette», starting Tuesday, September 15, the 60-day visa-free period previously in effect for tourists from 60 countries has been halved to exactly 30 days. This document officially signifies the cancellation of the broad 60-day preferential regime granted to citizens of 93 countries in July 2024.

Now, tourists from the countries on this list will be able to freely vacation on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand for only one month. At the same time, a new barrier has been introduced for those engaging in border runs (visa runs): land borders are now permitted to be used only 2 times a year. So, why did Bangkok officials make such a decision, what will be the fate of tourists who managed to enter the country before September 15, and how does the procedure for extending the period for another month work?

60-day privilege cancelled: Details of the new rules

Main points of the Thai government decree:

Halving the duration: The visa-free entry period for tourism purposes for citizens of 60 countries has been reduced from 60 days to 30 days;

Cancellation of the 2024 decree: The expanded preferential regime for 93 countries, introduced in July 2024 to stimulate tourism, has lost its validity;

Decree enters into force: This regulation, officially published in the «Royal Gazette», came into full effect starting September 15.

September 15 deadline: Who can stay for 60 days?

The timing of the tourists' entry into the country is of decisive importance:

Those who arrived under the old rule: Tourists who crossed the Thai border before September 15 retain the right to stay in the country for the full previously established 60 days;

Those who arrived after September 15: All citizens who set foot in the kingdom from this date onwards will receive only a 30-day stamp in their passports;

Opportunity for a single extension: Upon the expiration of the 30-day period, tourists can officially apply to the Thai Immigration Service departments to extend the permit one more time (usually for an additional 30 days).

A severe blow to «visa runs»: Restriction placed on land borders

The practice of living in Thailand for long periods by crossing back and forth into neighboring countries has been restricted:

Only 2 times a year: Visa-free entries and exits through land border checkpoints (routes to Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, or Myanmar) are now allowed a maximum of only twice in a calendar year;

Prevention of illegal residence: Through this restriction, authorities aim to curb the influx of foreigners who live in the country for years under the guise of tourism and engage in illegal labor;

Impact on the tourism business: Thousands of travelers planning to spend the winter on beaches and take long vacations will now be forced to obtain special long-term visas.

Thailand's reduction of the visa-free regime is expected to bring about major changes in the Asian tourism market and directly affect the distribution of tour packages.

In your opinion, will the Thai government's reduction of the visa-free period from 60 days to 30 days and the restriction on «visa runs» negatively affect the country's tourism appeal, or was this a necessary measure to strengthen order? Is a 30-day period sufficient for travel? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this extremely important news for travel enthusiasts with all your friends and loved ones planning a vacation!