Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor introduce a joint file transfer standard

Leading smartphone brands have introduced a new technology that fundamentally simplifies the data exchange process. According to Ixbt.com, the Inter-Transfer Alliance has announced the Tap to Transfer technical standard, which allows file transfers between Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor devices with a single tap. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This new feature allows users to share large amounts of data quickly and without extra steps in daily life. Experts note that this solution brings interoperability between smartphones from different ecosystems to a more convenient level.

Operating principle and technical capabilities

The Tap to Transfer standard is based on a combination of two key technologies: NFC and direct P2P connection via Wi-Fi. To connect the devices, users simply need to touch their back panels together.

After that, the smartphones automatically confirm the connection and data begins to transfer via a high-speed Wi-Fi channel. No additional app installation is required for the process, which significantly saves user time.

Advantages and future plans

Developers report that Tap to Transfer works without an external network connection and does not consume mobile data. This feature is particularly important for transferring large photos and videos without internet or restrictions.

The new technology was jointly developed and tested by engineering teams from Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor. The first compatible devices will begin receiving this feature via system updates starting from mid-October of this year.