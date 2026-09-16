Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor introduce a joint file transfer standard

·3·Technology
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor introduce a joint file transfer standard

Leading smartphone brands have introduced a new technology that fundamentally simplifies the data exchange process. According to Ixbt.com, the Inter-Transfer Alliance has announced the Tap to Transfer technical standard, which allows file transfers between Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor devices with a single tap. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This new feature allows users to share large amounts of data quickly and without extra steps in daily life. Experts note that this solution brings interoperability between smartphones from different ecosystems to a more convenient level.

Operating principle and technical capabilities

The Tap to Transfer standard is based on a combination of two key technologies: NFC and direct P2P connection via Wi-Fi. To connect the devices, users simply need to touch their back panels together.

After that, the smartphones automatically confirm the connection and data begins to transfer via a high-speed Wi-Fi channel. No additional app installation is required for the process, which significantly saves user time.

Advantages and future plans

Developers report that Tap to Transfer works without an external network connection and does not consume mobile data. This feature is particularly important for transferring large photos and videos without internet or restrictions.

The new technology was jointly developed and tested by engineering teams from Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor. The first compatible devices will begin receiving this feature via system updates starting from mid-October of this year.

XiaomiOppoVivoHonorTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Do LG Smart TVs secretly record user conversations? The company reacts officially to circulating reportsDo LG Smart TVs secretly record user conversations? The company reacts officially to circulating reportsToday, 11:22Investigation launched against Apple over lines on iPhone 15 screensInvestigation launched against Apple over lines on iPhone 15 screensToday, 11:21SpaceX prepares to catch Starship using MechazillaSpaceX prepares to catch Starship using MechazillaToday, 02:53Scientists propose searching for traces of extraterrestrial civilizations on the MoonScientists propose searching for traces of extraterrestrial civilizations on the MoonToday, 01:29The most important test in SpaceX history: Starship reaches orbitThe most important test in SpaceX history: Starship reaches orbitToday, 00:52Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition smartphone officially unveiledRealme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition smartphone officially unveiledToday, 00:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean