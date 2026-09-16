iPhone 18 Pro will be able to prove the authenticity of photos

·48·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro will be able to prove the authenticity of photos

In an era where AI technologies are rapidly advancing and any photograph can be easily altered or forged, Apple has introduced a key solution for its upcoming flagships. According to ixbt.com, the next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will feature a special Apple Reference Image system to guarantee the authenticity of photos. This innovative approach acts as a unique digital negative that proves the originality of every frame in the modern digital world. This is reported by news from.

The main task of the new technology is to confirm that the captured image was indeed created by the smartphone camera and has not undergone any subsequent editing. Experts explain that when the special mode is activated, the camera sensor cryptographically signs pixel data as soon as the shooting process is complete. As a result, a protected copy is created on the device, containing original data, sensor information, and cryptographic timestamps.

Digital negative and privacy

The system's operating principle is well-thought-out to be convenient and secure for users. A standard photo is saved as usual, and the ability to edit it remains, but its immutable digital negative is stored securely only on the device itself. When it is necessary to verify the authenticity of a photo, the unprocessed protected data is sent to Apple's Private Cloud Compute environment, where the image is reconstructed.

This protection mechanism offered by Apple is designed to combat data tampering, operating system breaches, hardware attacks, and various cryptographic threats. The reliability level for each individual frame is determined using special calculations. If any fraud or forgery is detected, the company reserves the right to officially revoke the trust status of that photo.

Security and future significance

Another important aspect of this technology is that it fully ensures user privacy. The system does not disclose public information about the person who took the photo. Furthermore, it prevents linking different photos taken with a single sensor to each other, which guarantees personal privacy.

At a time when fake content created by generative AI is becoming a serious global problem, this feature in iPhone 18 Pro smartphones is expected to be an essential tool for journalism, law enforcement, and ordinary users to distinguish authentic information.

AppleIPhoneTechnologyNewsArtificial Intelligence
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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