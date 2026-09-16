Rayhon Ganiyeva turns 48

Today, September 16, Rayhon Ganiyeva, one of Uzbekistan's well-known singers, turned 48.

Rayhon was born on September 16, 1978, in Tashkent. She learned to play the piano at a music school and later studied at the Uzbekistan State World Languages University. The singer began her solo career in 2000. In 2002, she released the song "Baxtli bo‘laman" and gained widespread recognition.

Rayhon has worked not only as a singer, but also as a composer, actress, and director. In 2007, she played the lead role in the film "Kechir", while also writing the script and directing the picture.

The singer's personal life has also not escaped the attention of her fans. Rayhon married actor Yigitali Mamajonov in 2012. In 2014, the couple's twin sons, Islam and Imran, were born. In 2016, Rayhon and Yigitali divorced..

In 2016, Rayhon married TV presenter and showman Farhod Alimov.

Over the years, the singer's songs such as "Bilmagandek", "Mayli", "Aldandim", "Shinanayda yorim", "Azobdaman", "Tomchi", and "Dil poralar" became popular among fans. In recent years, Rayhon has continued her creative work, presenting new tracks and musical projects.

On the occasion of her birthday, we wish Rayhon Ganiyeva robust health, family peace, and creative success.