Nubia NaviX Ultra: Advanced AI and Record-Breaking Battery Announced

·12·Technology
Nubia NaviX Ultra: Advanced AI and Record-Breaking Battery Announced

Nubia has announced the launch of its new flagship smartphone, the NaviX Ultra. This device is one of the first major handsets expected to take AI capabilities to a new level in the mobile market, immediately drawing attention with its technical specifications. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

Artificial Intelligence and Next-Generation Memory

According to ixbt.com, the Nubia NaviX Ultra is recognized as the first smartphone in its class to support artificial intelligence. The device comes with the Doubao mobile assistant featuring a new interface, which operates in four key areas: deep understanding of queries, performing complex tasks, data retention, and ensuring security.

It is worth noting that the smartphone is the first mass-produced device equipped with Changxin LPDDR5X RAM. The operating speed of this memory is 10667 Mbps. According to representatives of Changxin Memory, this launch marks the entry of Chinese-made high-speed mobile DRAM into the commercial stage.

High Performance and Advanced Camera

The core of the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. To ensure optimal performance, it features the Galaxy Cooling System with three-dimensional ventilation and a heat dissipation area of 7100 square millimeters. Users are also provided with at least 512 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone's optical capabilities are also impressive. It is equipped with a flagship triple camera module featuring a 200-megapixel main sensor. On the front panel, there is a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Unique Design and Autonomy

Despite its remarkable technical features, the body thickness is only 7.62 millimeters. Nevertheless, the device houses a fifth-generation Nanhai battery with a capacity of 7100 mAh. This allows users to actively use the device for a long time without worrying about power.

One of the unique features of the device is a dedicated button that supports AI. This button combines the functions of quick interaction with the assistant and fingerprint recognition. As a result, the user can execute commands and authenticate simultaneously. Leading companies such as BOE, Samsung Semiconductor, and Goodix Technology participated as partners in the project.

NubiaNaviX UltraSmartphoneArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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