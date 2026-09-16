Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia

·4·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia

In an AFC Champions League match, Al-Nassr suffered a humiliating defeat against the United Arab Emirates club Al-Ain. According to Goal.com, the star-studded Saudi team was beaten 0-4 away from home. This result goes down in history as the biggest defeat of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo's career in the Middle East. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Having struggled in the opening round of the competition, Al-Nassr could not withstand the opponent's dominance throughout the match. The players of Al-Ain, a two-time Asian champion, clearly demonstrated their superiority on the pitch. The match was under the complete control of the hosts, and the Saudi Arabian team suffered a heavy blow due to defensive errors.

Scoring chances and decisive moments

The scoring opened as early as the 25th minute. Soufiane Rahimi found the back of the net for the hosts, putting his team in the lead. At the start of the second half, Al-Ain's attacks continued to pay off, and Soufiane Rahimi scored his second and the team's second goal after the 60th minute.

The situation worsened for the visitors. With 18 minutes left in the match, Soufiane's brother, Soufiane Rahimi, scored the third goal against Al-Nassr. Following that, Soufiane not only became a goalscorer but also provided an assist to Georgios Giakoumakis, setting the final 0-4 scoreline.

Aiming for his 980th career goal, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo failed to improve his statistics this time. The Portuguese star tried to reduce the deficit with a free-kick late in the game, but his powerful shot was easily saved by Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa.

Coach's responsibility and anti-record

After the defeat, the Al-Nassr head coach stated that he takes full responsibility for the team's poor performance. In the post-match press conference, he acknowledged that the players did their best, but admitted that the team played poorly overall.

According to Goal.com, this result marks the biggest defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo since August 2022. At that time, his former club, Manchester United, suffered a similar 0-4 defeat against Brentford in the English Premier League.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrAl-AinAFC Champions LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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