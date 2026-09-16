“Neftchi” Starts Elite ACL with a Triumph — Now the Focus is on Ronaldo’s “Al-Nassr”!

Opening a new page in the history of Uzbek football, Fergana’s "Neftchi" club made a sensational and bold start in the continent's most prestigious competition — the AFC Champions League Elite. Having celebrated the national championship title in the 2025 season and securing a direct ticket to the continent's super league, the team from Fergana hosted Iraq's strong and renowned "Air Force" team in the 1st round of the general group stage. The fate of the uncompromising and tactical battle was decided in the 83rd minute by a single golden goal scored by Serbian prolific striker Zoran Marušić.

This resilient 1:0 victory not only earned "Neftchi" 3 crucial points but also brought a massive prize money of 100,000 US dollars guaranteed by the AFC for each win. Meanwhile, Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" club returned from Jeddah with a sensational 1:1 draw against reigning champions "Al-Ahli". This indicates that both Uzbek clubs participating simultaneously in the tournament have started the competition undefeated. Now, the Fergana "tigers" face a real test — a super clash away on October 12 against Saudi Arabia's "Al-Nassr" club, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané. Well, how did Marušić's skill save "Neftchi", how much can Uzbek clubs earn in the Elite League, and what surprise are the Fergana players preparing for "Al-Nassr"?

“Salvation in the 83rd minute”: Historic winning goal from Marušić

“Neftchi's” first step in the Elite ACL and the culminating points of the match:

83rd minute — Golden strike: Just as the match was heading towards a draw, Serbian legionnaire Zoran Marušić acted sharply, punished the opponent's defense, and opened the scoring (1:0);

“Air Force” resistance: Although the Iraqi club defended solidly throughout the match and posed a threat on counterattacks, "Neftchi's" goalkeeper and defensive line stood firm;

3 points and a confident start: This success served not only to place the Fergana team among the leaders in the standings but also to drastically boost the team's confidence on the international stage.

$100,000 Reward: Record financial income from AFC

The new prize pool and numbers in the AFC Champions League Elite:

100 thousand dollars for the first win: According to the competition regulations, "Neftchi" received a guaranteed bonus of $100,000 from the AFC for each victory in the general group stage;

Opportunity to increase income: Success in each subsequent round can bring the club's treasury another net profit of the exact same amount — 100 thousand dollars;

Investment in club infrastructure: Such large prize money serves as great financial assistance in strengthening the material and technical base of the champion team and reinforcing the squad.

Historic march of Uzbek clubs: “Pakhtakor's” sensation and the “Al-Nassr” test on October 12

Results of Uzbek clubs in the continent's top division:

Two teams for the first time in history: The simultaneous participation of two representatives of our country — "Neftchi" and "Pakhtakor" — in the updated Elite Champions League has elevated the prestige of Uzbek football on the continent to a new level;

Super sensation from “Pakhtakor” in Saudi Arabia: The Tashkent club amazed the entire continent in the first round by returning from the field of Saudi reigning champions "Al-Ahli" with a historic 1:1 draw;

October 12 — Battle against Ronaldo in Riyadh: "Neftchi's" next match will take place away on October 12 against Saudi Arabia's "Al-Nassr" team, and this clash will turn into a real test of skill for the Fergana players.

“Neftchi's” debut victory in the ACL Elite and the obtained $100,000 prize clearly proved that Uzbek clubs are fully capable of competing on equal terms and winning against Asia's richest and most famous teams.

In your opinion, what result can "Neftchi" record in the away match on October 12 against "Al-Nassr", which features Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané — can the Fergana players pull off a miracle in Saudi Arabia? Do you think Zoran Marušić's goals can lead the team to the playoff stage? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of Uzbek football's important historic victory on the international stage with all football fans and your loved ones!