Another intense and goal-rich evening of cup matches has concluded in England. In the central clashes of the League Cup, two giants of the English Premier League — Liverpool and Arsenal — reliably resolved the question of reaching the next round. In the headline encounter at Anfield, the Merseysiders hosted London's Tottenham and defeated them 3–1. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and substitute Dominik Szoboszlai brought victory to the Merseysiders, while Conor Gallagher's lone response for the visitors could not save the "Spurs" from defeat.

Simultaneously, Mikel Arteta's side staged a veritable goal show on the pitch of Ipswich, snatching a resounding 4–2 victory. In particular, a brace by young talent Max Dowman (7th and 47th minutes), along with goals by Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino, decided the fate of the match for the "Gunners". Both giants implemented major rotations in their lineups, testing new names that surprised experts and fans alike. So, which weak point did Liverpool punish Tottenham on, what kind of sensation did young Dowman display at Arsenal, and which teams remain the main contenders for the main trophy in the League Cup?

Tottenham crushed at Anfield: 3–1 and Szoboszlai's decisive dot

The hottest moments of the fierce clash in Liverpool:

21st minute — Quick strike from Mac Allister: Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock in the middle of the first half to put Liverpool ahead (1–0);

54th minute — Cool-headed finish from Gakpo: Returning from the break, the Merseysiders intensified their attack, and Cody Gakpo doubled the score (2–0);

69th minute — Intrigue from Gallagher: Conor Gallagher scored for Tottenham to narrow the deficit, bringing temporary tension to the fixture (2–1);

90+1st minute — Beautiful dot from Szoboszlai: Dominik Szoboszlai, who came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, hit the opponent's net in stoppage time to crush all hopes of the Londoners (3–1).

A 6-goal spectacle at the Ipswich pitch: Super brace from Dowman

Details of Arsenal's fierce attacking away game:

7th and 47th minutes — Dowman's benefit: The young talent of the "Gunners", Dowman, acted accurately at the start of both halves, formalizing a brace and becoming the hero of the match;

Masterpieces from Madueke and Merino: Thanks to goals scored by Noni Madueke (16th minute) and Mikel Merino (58th minute), the visitors established complete dominance over their opponent;

Hosts' resistance: Goals scored by Mehmeti (62') and Akpom (90+1') for Ipswich only served to slightly soften the scoreline (2–4);

Integration of new names: The appearance of high-level players such as Kepa Arrizabalaga, Viktor Gyökeres, Bruno Guimarães, and Martin Zubimendi in the lineups of both teams clearly demonstrated the squad depth of the "Gunners".

The cup foundation of the giants: Two different fates

The landscape of the next stage in the English League Cup:

Liverpool and Arsenal in the next round: Both contenders secured victories despite rotations amid England's grueling autumn schedule, continuing their bold march toward the trophy;

Will Tottenham remain without a trophy again?: For the "Spurs", who exited the tournament early, the chance for the first trophy of this season was lost, and the pressure within the team increased further;

Coach rotation worked: By involving youngsters in the starting lineup, the head coaches of both teams strengthened the fighting spirit of their squads.

These confident victories by Liverpool and Arsenal once again prove that the battle in this season's English cup fixtures will be more intense and uncompromising than ever.

In your opinion, against the backdrop of the strong play shown by Liverpool and Arsenal, which team is most deserving of winning the main trophy of the English League Cup this year? Was the early exit of Tottenham after an easy loss to one of their main rivals caused by the head coach's tactics or squad problems? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the goal-rich evening in English football with all football fans and friends!