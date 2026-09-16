Ruzikul Berdychev revealed the secrets of the battle against "Al-Khaldiya" ahead of the AFC Champions League Two start

Uzbekistan's reigning vice-champion and one of the country's most stable clubs, "Nasaf" from Karshi, is beginning its new journey on the international stage. In the 1st round of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL-2) tournament, the team from Karshi will face local side "Al-Khaldiya" in Bahrain. Ahead of the match, the head coach of the "dragons", Ruzikul Berdychev, along with the national team and club's main goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, attended an official press conference to share their plans ahead of the upcoming fierce clash.

When journalists reminded "Nasaf" of their previous painful memory in Bahrain — the lost AFC Cup final against "Al-Muharraq" in 2021 — the experienced specialist firmly emphasized that that event is already history, and this time the opponent and conditions are completely different. It was also revealed that the extreme heat and high humidity in Bahrain will be a major physical test for the players. Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov stated that the team has come solely to win and will give their all on the pitch to make the fans happy.

So, what tactics has Ruzikul Berdychev prepared against "Al-Khaldiya"'s dangerous legionnaires, will Bahrain's climate hinder the team from Karshi, and can "Nasaf" start the new tournament with a victory?

The final with "Al-Muharraq" is history: Berdychev's response

The most discussed psychological aspects at the press conference:

A final that became history: Ruzikul Berdychev calmly answered the question of Bahraini journalists about the 2021 final: "It has been a long time. Playing in the final with 'Al-Muharraq' was also a historic event. Reaching the final itself was not a bad result for us";

New opponent, new goal: "Tomorrow we will play against 'Al-Khaldiya', not 'Al-Muharraq'. We have studied this team thoroughly. They play with experience and stability. I believe tomorrow's result will be completely different from that final," said the head coach;

Plan for a winning start: It was noted that both teams strive to start the group stage with 3 points, but "Nasaf"'s international experience provides an important advantage.

Terrible heat and high humidity: The "Dragons" weather test

The unfavorable climatic conditions in Bahrain and adaptation to them:

"Problem number one is heat": Ruzikul Berdychev openly acknowledged that the air temperature in Bahrain is very high and the humidity level is high as the main difficulty;

Equal conditions: Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, touching upon the weather factor, emphasized the high morale: "Tomorrow both teams will operate in the same heat. God willing, we will give our all, fight, and return to our homeland with a victory";

Physical preparation: The mentor of "Nasaf" expressed full confidence that the players will overcome the climate barrier and be able to maintain the necessary tempo throughout 90 minutes.

Dangerous legionnaires of "Al-Khaldiya": Karshi players warned

The opponent's playing style and tasks assigned to the defense:

Analyzed legionnaires: The coaching staff has studied in detail the actions of "Al-Khaldiya"'s strong squad, especially foreign players with individual skills, through video analysis;

"Our players have all the information": "We gave our students precise instructions regarding each player of the opponent. They know well what kind of danger to expect from whom," Berdychev said;

The goal is in reliable hands: Abduvohid Nematov's reliable performance, which has stood out with great saves in recent games, is expected to be the defensive foundation for "Nasaf" in the Bahrain match.

For Ruzikul Berdychev's disciples, this match is a great opportunity not only to secure the first points in the tournament, but also to wash away the painful memories on Bahraini soil with a beautiful victory.

In your opinion, can "Nasaf" win against "Al-Khaldiya" despite Bahrain's terrible heat and humidity — how do you assess the chances of the Karshi team to win the ACL-2 tournament? Can Abduvohid Nematov keep a clean sheet in this important away match? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of Uzbek clubs' important step on the international stage with all football fans and friends!