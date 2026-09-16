Truths that shook the global press regarding the transfer policies of English Premier League giants and Uzbek football talents have been revealed. Nicolas Chinalli, a former scout of «Manchester United», stated that he had personally recommended the club's management to sign Uzbek defender Abduqodir Husanov, who currently defends the colors of «Manchester City». According to the 47-year-old experienced specialist, while watching the matches of the Uzbekistan U-20 national team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, three rare traits of Husanov — his high speed, iron physical strength, and astonishing concentration on the pitch — instantly amazed him.

However, instead of investing in the future, the «United» bosses made a historic mistake by choosing «ready-made» stars that would yield immediate results. Consequently, the Uzbek «shield», who moved from Belarusian club «Energetik-BGU» to French side «Lens», joined their arch-rivals «Manchester City» a year and a half later for 40 million euros. At the same time, a number of other representatives of our historic Asian champion U-20 national team of 2023 — Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Umarali Rahmonaliyev, and Mahmud Mahamadjonov — are also conquering European green pitches today. So, how did «MU» hand Husanov over to «City» with their own hands, what are the chances of Fayzullayev and Rahmonaliyev moving to France, and to what level is this golden generation bringing Uzbek football?

Why did «MU» reject him? Nicolas Chinalli's unexpected confession

Sensational details voiced by the English giant's scout:

Discovery at the Mundial: At the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Argentina, although Uzbek youths reached the round of 16 and dramatically lost to Israel, they entered the notebooks of scouts worldwide;

«Three qualities amazed me»: «Husanov immediately caught my attention. His speed, physical robustness, and cool-headed concentration during the game were absolutely ideal for "Manchester United"», Nicolas Chinalli recalls;

The mistake of Manchester's management: Instead of acquiring the promising Uzbek talent for a cheap price, club officials preferred to look for experienced and famous defenders to immediately put into the main squad, thereby missing a huge opportunity.

The 40 million euro leap from Belarus to «City»

The chronology of Husanov's joining «Manchester City»:

Sparking at «Lens»: While «Manchester United» was hesitating, French club «Lens» acted swiftly and purchased the player from humble Belarusian team «Energetik-BGU» for a meager sum;

Lessons in the UEFA Champions League: Through his reliable performances in Ligue 1 and the UCL, Abduqodir quickly became one of Europe's best young center-backs;

40 million euros and Pep Guardiola's choice: After playing one and a half seasons at «Lens», «Manchester City» paid 40 million euros for this Uzbek lad and signed him, marking one of «MU»'s most painful defeats in the transfer market.

Parade of the Golden Generation: Fayzullayev, Rahmonaliyev, and Mahamadjonov

The European march of the 2023 Asian champions:

Abbosbek Fayzullayev is conquering Turkey: After bright performances at CSKA, the midfielder who moved to the Turkish Super Lig has today become the main leader of «Istanbul Basaksehir»;

Umarali Rahmonaliyev and the UCL intrigue: After Russian club «Rubin», our captain who joined Azerbaijani champion «Sabah» is currently playing in the general group stage of the UEFA Champions League;

Interest from France: Reports are multiplying that French Ligue 1 clubs are showing serious interest in both Fayzullayev and Rahmonaliyev;

Mahmud Mahamadjonov in the RPL: The national team's full-back is regularly appearing in the starting lineup for Makhachkala's «Dynamo» club and improving his skills.

This statement by Nicolas Chinalli once again proved that young talents nurtured by Uzbek football are today on the radar of the world's most powerful clubs, and their transfer value can reach millions of euros.

In your opinion, if Abduqodir Husanov had moved to «Manchester United» instead of «Manchester City» at that time, would his career have developed as successfully as today, or was going to «City» the rightest choice? Can our captain Umarali Rahmonaliyev and Abbosbek Fayzullayev also soon join the ranks of France's top clubs? Leave your thoughts in the comments and proudly share the analysis of Uzbek legionnaires' flight on the world stage with all football fans and friends!