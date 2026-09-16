"Only 4 games and a disgraceful resignation!": Bologna sacks Domenico Tedesco

·49·Sport
"Only 4 games and a disgraceful resignation!": Bologna sacks Domenico Tedesco

Although the new season in the Italian Serie A has just begun, the first sensational and premature managerial dismissal has officially taken place. According to famous insider Fabrizio Romano, the management of Bologna has decided to relieve head coach Domenico Tedesco of his duties. The 39-year-old German specialist took the helm of the club with high hopes on June 9 of this year, but his adventure in Italy turned out to be unimaginably short and unsuccessful. Tedesco managed to take charge of the team for only four matches in the Italian championship.

In these 4 games, Bologna failed to win a single match: three losses and just one draw. Worst of all, in all three defeated encounters, the team failed to score a single goal against their opponents. The sharp discontent of the fans and the scoring crisis within the team filled the cup of the management's patience. So, why did the specialist, previously known for managing Fenerbahce, fail so quickly in Serie A, what paralyzed Bologna's attacking line, and which coach will the club now place its trust in?

"4 games, 0 wins, and 0 goals": Disastrous start statistics

Domeniko Tedesco's short tenure at Bologna in numbers:

  • Appointment in June: The specialist took charge of the team with big goals on June 9 of this year;

  • Only 4 matches: The coach led the team out in the new season within Serie A in just 4 games;

  • Complete crisis of the attack: In three of the four matches played, the team lost to their opponents, and in none of these games did they manage to score even a single goal;

  • Single point: Under Tedesco's leadership, the club only recorded one draw, making do with accumulating 1 point.

A short stop after Fenerbahce: Where did Tedesco go wrong?

Reasons for the German coach's tactical failure:

  • Career in Turkey: Before coming to Bologna, Tedesco gained good experience managing the Turkish giant Fenerbahce;

  • Demands of Italian football: The tactical schemes and high pressing promoted by the coach turned out to be completely ineffective against the solid and orderly defense of Serie A;

  • Pressure in the locker room: The inability to show quick results and the scarcity of goals led to the fading of confidence in the coach's ideas among the players.

The management's drastic decision: Who will be the new savior?

The situation at the club and expected steps:

  • Insider confirmation: According to Fabrizio Romano, the club's management made the decision to resign before the situation deepened further and the team sank to the bottom of the standings;

  • Fans' demand: Bologna tifosi expressed sharp discontent over the attacking and goalless games, demanding quick changes;

  • Future plans: The club will immediately begin negotiations with an experienced new specialist who knows Italian football from the inside out.

This unexpected and lightning-fast resignation of Domenico Tedesco showed that even renowned coaches are not given time in Serie A and that only results determine everything.

In your opinion, did the Bologna management rush into sacking Domenico Tedesco after just four matches, or was firing a coach who couldn't score a single goal in three games immediately the right decision? Why couldn't Tedesco, who gained experience at Fenerbahce, adapt to the atmosphere of the Italian championship? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hottest resignation analysis in European football with all football fans and your loved ones!

BolognaDomenico TedescoFabrizio RomanoItalian Serie A
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir HusanovFormer Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir HusanovToday, 06:56“Neftchi” Starts Elite ACL with a Triumph — Now the Focus is on Ronaldo’s “Al-Nassr”!“Neftchi” Starts Elite ACL with a Triumph — Now the Focus is on Ronaldo’s “Al-Nassr”!Today, 06:48Ruzikul Berdychev revealed the secrets of the battle against "Al-Khaldiya" ahead of the AFC Champions League Two startRuzikul Berdychev revealed the secrets of the battle against "Al-Khaldiya" ahead of the AFC Champions League Two startToday, 06:18A 6-goal drama from Arsenal: Liverpool knocks Tottenham out of the cupA 6-goal drama from Arsenal: Liverpool knocks Tottenham out of the cupToday, 06:12«Shock after 2:0»: Real Madrid snatches fiercely dramatic victory away against Elche«Shock after 2:0»: Real Madrid snatches fiercely dramatic victory away against ElcheToday, 06:08Hansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or chancesHansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or chancesToday, 03:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?