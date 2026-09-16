"Only 4 games and a disgraceful resignation!": Bologna sacks Domenico Tedesco

Although the new season in the Italian Serie A has just begun, the first sensational and premature managerial dismissal has officially taken place. According to famous insider Fabrizio Romano, the management of Bologna has decided to relieve head coach Domenico Tedesco of his duties. The 39-year-old German specialist took the helm of the club with high hopes on June 9 of this year, but his adventure in Italy turned out to be unimaginably short and unsuccessful. Tedesco managed to take charge of the team for only four matches in the Italian championship.

In these 4 games, Bologna failed to win a single match: three losses and just one draw. Worst of all, in all three defeated encounters, the team failed to score a single goal against their opponents. The sharp discontent of the fans and the scoring crisis within the team filled the cup of the management's patience. So, why did the specialist, previously known for managing Fenerbahce, fail so quickly in Serie A, what paralyzed Bologna's attacking line, and which coach will the club now place its trust in?

"4 games, 0 wins, and 0 goals": Disastrous start statistics

Domeniko Tedesco's short tenure at Bologna in numbers:

Appointment in June: The specialist took charge of the team with big goals on June 9 of this year;

Only 4 matches: The coach led the team out in the new season within Serie A in just 4 games;

Complete crisis of the attack: In three of the four matches played, the team lost to their opponents, and in none of these games did they manage to score even a single goal;

Single point: Under Tedesco's leadership, the club only recorded one draw, making do with accumulating 1 point.

A short stop after Fenerbahce: Where did Tedesco go wrong?

Reasons for the German coach's tactical failure:

Career in Turkey: Before coming to Bologna, Tedesco gained good experience managing the Turkish giant Fenerbahce;

Demands of Italian football: The tactical schemes and high pressing promoted by the coach turned out to be completely ineffective against the solid and orderly defense of Serie A;

Pressure in the locker room: The inability to show quick results and the scarcity of goals led to the fading of confidence in the coach's ideas among the players.

The management's drastic decision: Who will be the new savior?

The situation at the club and expected steps:

Insider confirmation: According to Fabrizio Romano, the club's management made the decision to resign before the situation deepened further and the team sank to the bottom of the standings;

Fans' demand: Bologna tifosi expressed sharp discontent over the attacking and goalless games, demanding quick changes;

Future plans: The club will immediately begin negotiations with an experienced new specialist who knows Italian football from the inside out.

This unexpected and lightning-fast resignation of Domenico Tedesco showed that even renowned coaches are not given time in Serie A and that only results determine everything.

In your opinion, did the Bologna management rush into sacking Domenico Tedesco after just four matches, or was firing a coach who couldn't score a single goal in three games immediately the right decision? Why couldn't Tedesco, who gained experience at Fenerbahce, adapt to the atmosphere of the Italian championship? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hottest resignation analysis in European football with all football fans and your loved ones!