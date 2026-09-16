«Shock after 2:0»: Real Madrid snatches fiercely dramatic victory away against Elche

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«Shock after 2:0»: Real Madrid snatches fiercely dramatic victory away against Elche

The match within the 6th round of the Spanish La Liga provided football fans with a true adrenaline rush and a classic thriller with an unexpected scenario. Madrid's «Real» visited the league's underdog «Elche» away and clinched a hard-fought and nerve-wracking 3:2 victory. The encounter had started with the absolute dominance of the «royal club»: first, after Arda Guler's free-kick, opposing goalkeeper Dituro accidentally put the ball into his own net, and shortly before halftime, Kylian Mbappe made the score 2:0. However, the hosts, unwilling to surrender, showed real grit towards the end of the second half, hitting Thibaut Courtois's net twice in the 71st and 83rd minutes to restore parity on the scoreboard.

Just as Jose Mourinho's charges were on the brink of dropping points, young talent Espi, who came on to replace Trent in the 87th minute, scored the winning goal in the 90+1st minute added by the referee, saving the Madrid side from an inevitable stumble. Following this nerve-wracking success, «Los Blancos» brought their points to 15, occupying the 2nd place in the standings. Well, why did Real lose a two-goal lead, how did Elche's defense resist Mbappe and Vinicius, and what lies behind the magical decision in the 90+1st minute?

«2:0 score and Mbappe's skill»: The Madrid side's fierce start

The main course of events in the first half of the match:

  • Minute 25 — Free-kick and own goal: Following a powerful shot from the young Turkish star Arda Guler from a set-piece situation, the ball hit Elche's goalkeeper Dituro and ended up in the net (0:1);

  • Minute 33 — Cool-headed finish from Mbappe: Kylian Mbappe punished the opposing defense shortly before the break, scoring the Madrid team's second goal and consolidating the advantage (0:2);

  • Illusion of complete control: The Madrid players, freely dictating play on the pitch during the first 45 minutes, became complacent, assuming the fate of the match had already been decided.

Unexpected blow from «Elche»: 12 minutes of numbness

The terrifying pressure Real's defense faced in the second half:

  • Minute 71 — Osorio's reply: Among the hosts, Osorio found a precise path to the goal guarded by Courtois, reviving the intrigue (1:2);

  • Minute 83 — Nino's sensational equalizer: With just a few minutes left until the end of the match, Nino brought the score to 2:2, bringing the entire arena to its feet;

  • Courtois and defensive errors: The defensive line consisting of Konate, Huijsen, and Cucurella made successive sloppy mistakes against the opponent's fast counter-attacks.

Minute 90+1: Historic heroics of substitute Espi

Jose Mourinho's genius rotation and the fight for victory:

  • Substitution in the 87th minute: Jose Mourinho introduced young attacking player Espi onto the pitch in place of the tired Trent Alexander-Arnold;

  • Salvage goal in the 90+1st minute: In the additional minutes added by the referee, Espi showed sharpness inside the penalty area, putting the ball into the back of the net and bringing 3 very precious points to Real (2:3);

  • Situation in the standings: After this victory, «Los Blancos» collected 15 points, retaining the 2nd position in the title race, while the valiantly fighting «Elche» remains at the very bottom of the table with 2 points.

Through this dramatic test on Elche's turf, Real Madrid realized that complacency against any opponent on the path to the championship comes at a high price, but the team's spirit of never giving up until the final seconds spoke for itself once again.

In your opinion, what caused Real Madrid to blow a 2:0 lead and almost drop points in a match against the league's underdog — defensive mistakes or the players underestimating the opponent? Can Espi's 90+1st minute goal cement his place in the starting lineup? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the intense showdown in La Liga with all football fans and your loved ones!

Real MadridLa LigaKylian MbappeElche
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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