Sniper Fired During BRICS Summit for Broadcasting Secret Location (Video)

·5·World
Sniper Fired During BRICS Summit for Broadcasting Secret Location (Video)

A surprising and unprecedented security lapse occurred during the BRICS summit, one of the largest political events at the international level. Constable Deepak Bangar, a member of the sniper team responsible for ensuring the safety of world leaders and foreign delegations in India's capital, New Delhi, was disgracefully dismissed from service due to his fake "hype" and desire for social media popularity.

Leaked videos and photographs on social media show the officer standing in combat readiness on the roof of a tall building against the backdrop of a night city landscape. However, instead of guarding state leaders, he filmed a video for Instagram showcasing his service pistol, the exact coordinates of his sniper rifle, and top-secret security equipment, uploading it publicly.

Upon discovering this fact, the Delhi Police immediately dismissed the officer for severely violating diplomatic security protocols and launched an internal investigation. So, exactly which secret details did the constable expose, how was the lives of foreign presidents endangered, and what consequences do such errors in the security system lead to?

"Instagram Selfie and Exposed Position": The Sensational Incident on Camera

Images and officer actions that shook social media:

  • Hidden spot on the building roof: Distributed footage shows constable Deepak Bangar standing right on the edge of the roof where the sniper is positioned, against the background of night New Delhi lights and the area where foreign guests are located;

  • Display of weapon and position: The officer detailed not only his own face, but also the long-range sniper rifle with an optical sight ensuring state leaders' security, its firing angle, and the service pistol on his belt;

  • Visibility of secret equipment: The video clearly demonstrates special communication radios, night vision devices, and the police surveillance perimeter, potentially allowing malicious forces to pinpoint the sniper position without error;

  • Quick reaction on the network: Once the video was posted on the Instagram page, it accumulated thousands of views in a short time and instantly caught the attention of the internal security service.

Diplomatic Blow at the BRICS Summit: How Was the Security Protocol Violated?

Measures taken by special services and expert assessments:

  • Sniper positions — state secret: Points where snipers are located at international summits fall under the highest confidentiality category; the disclosure of these locations can turn foreign presidential motorcades into open targets;

  • Immediate dismissal: The Delhi Police Department immediately fired constable Deepak Bangar from the system due to a serious disciplinary violation and undermining state security interests;

  • Additional investigation and probe: The issue of criminal liability against the former officer under articles of intentionally disclosing confidential information and abusing official authority is being considered.

The Sad Price of "Hype": Digital Crisis in the Security System

New risks facing modern special services:

  • Smartphones and service restrictions: According to global practice, military personnel and snipers on duty at high-level government facilities are strictly forbidden from bringing personal phones, but in this case, control was shown to have slackened;

  • Social media addiction: The desire among young officers to gather likes and virtual attention surpassing even national and international security principles is assessed as a major problem;

  • Revision of the perimeter: Following this video, Delhi security forces were forced to urgently change all sniper positions around the summit buildings and hotels.

The fate of the Indian policeman whose career was ruined because of a single Instagram reel has become a clear lesson showing how dangerous social media can become in the field of security in the modern world.

In your opinion, how can one assess a sniper chasing such fake popularity who was supposed to ensure world leaders' safety — is this simply stupidity or a severe crime? Should special service personnel be completely banned from using smartphones during duty and prison sentences introduced for such cases? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational event analysis in world security with all your colleagues and friends!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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