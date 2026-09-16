Helicopter rushing to cover car accident crashes into parking lot in Los Angeles (video)

·41·World
Helicopter rushing to cover car accident crashes into parking lot in Los Angeles (video)

A terrible tragedy that shocked the media and local residents occurred in Los Angeles, one of the largest megacities in the USA. A service helicopter carrying a film crew from NBC, a prominent American national media giant, unexpectedly lost control and crashed during flight. According to official data, the TV channel's crew was rushing to the scene to promptly film and broadcast a major traffic accident that had occurred in the city from above.

However, before reaching the destination, the helicopter began a sharp descent and crashed onto a parking lot located near a warehouse complex. The impact was so severe that three people died tragically at the scene as a result of the crash. According to Los Angeles Fire and Rescue Captain Branden Silverman, not all victims were on board the aircraft — one of the dead turned out to be an innocent citizen who was standing directly on the ground in the parking lot at the time the helicopter crashed.

So, was the helicopter's sudden descent and crash caused by a technical malfunction or pilot error, who exactly was on board, and what urgent investigation has the US Federal Aviation Administration launched regarding this incident?

Crew rushing to broadcast and tragedy in the parking lot

Details of the plane crash in the skies of Los Angeles:

  • Urgent reporting mission: The NBC helicopter went on an emergency flight to cover a major car accident on the city's roads from the scene;

  • Sharp dive and impact: According to aircraft and helicopter tracking data, the vehicle failed to maintain the designated altitude and crashed into a parking lot near warehouses;

  • 3 victims: Emergency services and doctors who arrived at the scene confirmed the deaths of three people;

  • Tragic fate of the victim on the ground: Fire and Rescue Captain Branden Silverman officially stated that one of the dead was not a helicopter passenger, but a pedestrian standing near the cars at the moment of the crash.

Prompt action of rescuers and the situation at the complex

Security measures taken at the scene:

  • Fire hazard prevented: Although fuel leakage was observed from the crashed aircraft, the prompt intervention of firefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby warehouses and cars;

  • Cordoning off the area: The Los Angeles police completely blocked the perimeter of the parking lot and warehouses where the tragedy occurred, creating conditions for investigators;

  • Grief of the TV channel team: The NBC administration expressed deep condolences to the families of its employees and the person who died on the ground, stating that it would fully cooperate with official authorities in determining the causes of the crash.

Investigation and aviation safety: What is the cause?

Experts initial assumptions put forward:

  • Federal aviation investigation: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) sent a special commission to the scene and began studying the causes of the crash;

  • Possibility of technical malfunction: Experts are considering that the helicopter's sudden loss of altitude may have been caused by a failure of the engine or tail rotor mechanism;

  • Risk of flights over the city: Experts emphasize that the dense flights of television and media helicopters in the megacity's skies require further tightening of safety rules.

This sad event in Los Angeles shows how dangerous the work of journalists who risk their lives for the sake of delivering prompt information is, and that even a small flaw in aviation safety can cost innocent lives.

In your opinion, isn't it time to restrict the use of media helicopters flying at low altitudes over large cities and populated areas for the sake of news speed, and completely replace them with modern professional drones? What additional safety measures should airlines and TV channels take to prevent such tragedies? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the details of this emergency event in the world with all your loved ones and colleagues!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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