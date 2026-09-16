«I'll stay for 20 horses and 100 grams of gold»: The dialogue between an Uzbek girl and a Kyrgyz guy sets social media on fire

A wonderful video capturing the age-old brotherhood, hospitality, and sincere sense of humor among the peoples of Central Asia has widely spread on social networks, warming the hearts of thousands of viewers. The event took place in the charming «Sari-Chelak» State Biosphere Reserve, located in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, in the heart of the Chatkal Range, 1,878 meters above sea level. While a group of our compatriots who traveled from Uzbekistan to this picturesque place were resting and getting ready to return in a microbus, one of the local Kyrgyz guys jokingly offered an Uzbek girl standing in the vehicle's cabin to stay right there and marry him.

Responding to the unexpected question with wit, the Uzbek beauty stood by the car door and set a condition: «If you give me 100 grams of gold and 20 horses, I'll stay». Immediately accepting the girl's condition, the Kyrgyz guy said: «Get down, get down!», and stepped down to welcome her. To the girl's question «A gde dvadsat loshadey?» (Where are the twenty horses?), he pointed to a herd standing in the distance and, taking her by the hand while leading her toward the horses, said: «We are keeping the Uzbek beauty for 20 horses and 100 grams of gold!», which caused laughter among the travelers and locals.

So, what are the details behind this sincere video that stirred internet users, and why did this cheerful scene in the Sari-Chelak mountains become a symbol of solidarity between two fraternal peoples?

«Wedding in Sari-Chelak»: What happened behind the scenes?

Details of the video gaining millions of views on social media:

Unexpected proposal: Gathered near the microbus as it was about to start the journey after finishing the tour, Kyrgyz guys offered the girl to stay there while seeing off the Uzbek tourists;

The condition of 100 grams of gold and 20 horses: Not backing down, the Uzbek girl humorously emphasized folk bride-price traditions and said she would agree in exchange for 20 horses and 100 grams of gold;

«These horses don't look like 20!»: When the guy pointed to the horses on the hillside, the women and the girl in the car laughed, saying the number of horses was small, but the guy bravely took the beauty by the hand and led her toward the herd;

«Sari-chelekte toy»: The travelers and Kyrgyz guys watching the event clapped, sharing in this cheerful joke of the young couple, and the situation was captured on video.

«A yellow jug full of honey»: What kind of place is Sari-Chelak?

Important information about the natural wonder where the event took place:

Origin of the name: The word «Sari-Chelak» means «Yellow Jug» — in autumn, when the surrounding leaves turn yellow and reflect in the water, the lake truly resembles a yellow jug full of honey;

Altitude and depth record: Located 1,878 meters above sea level, the depth of the lake reaches up to 234 meters in some places, making it one of the deepest mountain lakes in Central Asia;

Biosphere reserve: Due to its protected unique ecosystem, walnut forests, and mountain landscapes, it is considered one of the most attractive tourism centers in the region.

Solidarity of two fraternal peoples and applause on the internet

Sincere reactions from network users:

«Borders opened, friendship strengthened»: Social media commentators note that friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have reached a new stage, and the fact that peoples freely visit each other leads to such sincere moments;

Good wishes: Thousands of fans watching the video shower warm wishes: «The young couple really suits each other, if it's real, I hope they are happy!», «May such sincere laughter and friendship never end»;

National flavor and culture: This humorous dialogue between ancient nomadic traditions of horse sharing, neat Uzbek brides, and generous mountain guys was perceived as a beautiful manifestation of centuries-old customs.

This cheerful laughter and sincere dialogue echoing in the embrace of Sari-Chelak once again proved how strong the friendship, kindness, and shared culture are among the peoples of Central Asia.

How do you think it would be if this sincere joke in the embrace of Sari-Chelak actually led to a beautiful wedding? How do you assess such warm and sincere relations between the youth of two fraternal peoples — Uzbeks and Kyrgyz? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this cheerful video detail that uplifts hearts with all your friends and loved ones!