NBC helicopter covering car crash in Los Angeles crashes, killing three (video)

·30·World
NBC helicopter covering car crash in Los Angeles crashes, killing three (video)

In Los Angeles, USA, a news helicopter belonging to the NBC4 TV channel, which was covering a car accident from the air, has crashed, killing three people. Another person was taken to the hospital. This was reported by Reuters.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 15 in the city's Chatsworth neighborhood. The NewsChopper4 helicopter was covering a previously occurred traffic accident. In that crash, an SUV collided with a city bus, resulting in at least two deaths and six injuries.

The helicopter crashed into a parking lot area approximately 1.6 kilometers away from the accident scene, after which a fire broke out. Four cars and two storage containers were also damaged by the fire. More than 50 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

It was reported that among the dead were two people on board the helicopter — aerial reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw. The third victim was on the ground.

NBC helicopter covering car crash in Los Angeles crashes, killing three (video)

The cause of the helicopter crash is currently unknown. The incident is being investigated by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

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