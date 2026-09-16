How Erling Haaland revealed the secret to avoiding offside in the Manchester derby

·43·Sport
How Erling Haaland revealed the secret to avoiding offside in the Manchester derby

In the latest marquee match of the English Premier League, Manchester City secured a narrow 1-0 victory over their main rivals, Manchester United. The only goal that decided the match was scored by Erling Haaland in the second half. This clash was not only full of intense competition but also became the center of attention due to controversial situations involving refereeing errors. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In the 60th minute of the match, the Norwegian striker found the back of the net, but the linesman immediately raised his flag, signaling an offside position. The situation was then reviewed for a long time using the VAR system, and the head referee allowed the goal. Although this decision caused heated debates on the pitch, Manchester City held on to the win.

Refereeing error and VAR decision

According to Sky Sports, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted after the game that a major error was made in allowing the goal. The organization stated that when the pass was made to Erling Haaland, his teammate was in an offside position near the ball and interfered with play. It was acknowledged that the VAR system failed to correctly assess this subjective interference and did not call the head referee to the monitor for a review. Consequently, an apology was issued to Manchester United for the mistake.

Although the referee's initial decision drew protests from the player himself, he remained confident that the situation would be resolved in his favor. At the end of the match, while speaking about his ability to avoid offside, Erling Haaland revealed that he told referee Michael Oliver that he took the situation personally. "I usually play without being offside, so I told the referee I took the decision personally," the striker said.

Unique spatial awareness on the pitch

According to The Athletic, the Norwegian striker's sharp spatial awareness is no coincidence. Since joining Manchester City, he has drastically reduced his offside frequency. While he averaged 0.55 offsides per 90 minutes at Borussia Dortmund, that figure has now dropped to 0.2. Over the last two years, 43 Premier League players have been caught offside more often than him.

Erling Haaland rarely puts himself in an awkward position due to his excellent sense of ball trajectory and perfect movement along the defensive line. This unique skill makes Manchester City's attack even more dangerous and continues to be a constant headache for opposing defenders.

Erling HaalandManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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