JONY deletes all his Instagram posts and leaves a mysterious hint

·45·Culture
JONY deletes all his Instagram posts and leaves a mysterious hint

Famous singer JONY has deleted all posts from his Instagram page. This happened after various rumors about his personal life began to spread, attracting the attention of his fans.

Earlier, photos of JONY with an unknown woman and a small child circulated on social media. Some sources speculated that the woman in the photo might be the singer's potential wife and the child his offspring. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Interestingly, after deleting his posts, the singer also posted a mysterious story on Instagram.

It featured the words: «Seeing is believing. But is this reality or just an illusion?»

So far, JONY has not provided an official comment regarding the woman and child in the photos, nor why he "cleared" his page.

Therefore, whether this decision by the singer is related to a new creative project or events in his personal life remains unknown for now.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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