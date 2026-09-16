Payment declined: customer smashes $9,000 worth of wine

·51·World
Payment declined: customer smashes $9,000 worth of wine

In Brazil, a 29-year-old man smashed nearly £9,000 worth of wine bottles in a supermarket after his bank card payment was declined. This was reported by Need To Know.

The incident took place on September 14 in the city of Dourados. Surveillance camera footage shows the man using a motorcycle helmet to take wine bottles and hurl them onto the floor. As a result, red wine and broken glass shards were scattered across the store.

Supermarket manager Aparecido Donizete Ballan stated that when the man attempted to pay for his purchases, his card was declined, after which he started a commotion. His actions caused damages amounting to 60,000 Brazilian reals (£8,658).

Before entering the supermarket, the man reportedly knocked over a motorcycle, kicked a sign, damaged a glass door, and threatened staff and customers.

After about two and a half minutes of destruction, he left the store. He surrendered to police officers who arrived at the scene shortly after. He was detained and released after giving a statement.

According to Ballan, this was the second time he had seen the man in the supermarket. Previously, the man had allegedly damaged a tree sapling outside the store.

Detective João Fernando Baptista, who is investigating the incident, stated that the man may have been in a psychotic state at the time. He is said to have been involved in various incidents in Dourados before, but has no criminal record.

The court will now determine whether he can be held criminally liable for his actions. Additionally, experts will assess his capacity to understand his actions at the time of the incident.

DouradosAparecido Donizete Ballanwine bottlescriminal liability
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bride adorned with 52 kilograms of gold at her wedding in detention testifies against her husbandBride adorned with 52 kilograms of gold at her wedding in detention testifies against her husbandToday, 19:21A tumor mistaken for a simple pimple diagnosed mysteriously 19 years laterA tumor mistaken for a simple pimple diagnosed mysteriously 19 years laterToday, 19:02Fathers summoned to school over children's fight end up fighting each otherFathers summoned to school over children's fight end up fighting each otherToday, 18:28Sniper Fired During BRICS Summit for Broadcasting Secret Location (Video)Sniper Fired During BRICS Summit for Broadcasting Secret Location (Video)Today, 18:04Helicopter rushing to cover car accident crashes into parking lot in Los Angeles (video)Helicopter rushing to cover car accident crashes into parking lot in Los Angeles (video)Today, 17:35NBC helicopter covering car crash in Los Angeles crashes, killing three (video)NBC helicopter covering car crash in Los Angeles crashes, killing three (video)Today, 16:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer