Payment declined: customer smashes $9,000 worth of wine

In Brazil, a 29-year-old man smashed nearly £9,000 worth of wine bottles in a supermarket after his bank card payment was declined. This was reported by Need To Know.

The incident took place on September 14 in the city of Dourados. Surveillance camera footage shows the man using a motorcycle helmet to take wine bottles and hurl them onto the floor. As a result, red wine and broken glass shards were scattered across the store.

Supermarket manager Aparecido Donizete Ballan stated that when the man attempted to pay for his purchases, his card was declined, after which he started a commotion. His actions caused damages amounting to 60,000 Brazilian reals (£8,658).

Before entering the supermarket, the man reportedly knocked over a motorcycle, kicked a sign, damaged a glass door, and threatened staff and customers.

After about two and a half minutes of destruction, he left the store. He surrendered to police officers who arrived at the scene shortly after. He was detained and released after giving a statement.

According to Ballan, this was the second time he had seen the man in the supermarket. Previously, the man had allegedly damaged a tree sapling outside the store.

Detective João Fernando Baptista, who is investigating the incident, stated that the man may have been in a psychotic state at the time. He is said to have been involved in various incidents in Dourados before, but has no criminal record.

The court will now determine whether he can be held criminally liable for his actions. Additionally, experts will assess his capacity to understand his actions at the time of the incident.