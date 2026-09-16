A tumor mistaken for a simple pimple diagnosed mysteriously 19 years later

32-year-old Hope Schiffer from the US thought a swelling that appeared on her face at age 13 was just an ordinary pimple. However, she was later diagnosed with a hemangioma, a rare tumor related to the blood vessels in the face. This was reported by Need To Know.

Hope calls the tumor "Betty." She says that the blood flow and pulse can be felt through the tumor, and sometimes the pulsation is visible from the outside as well. Over the years, "Betty" has shifted from her face down toward her neck and under her chin.

Because the tumor is adjacent to a major blood vessel, surgery to remove it could pose a serious risk. Therefore, Hope, a mother of one, has currently declined surgery.

“For many years, I accepted the tumor as a flaw in myself. Then I decided to give it a name that represents strength and called it 'Betty',” she said.

According to her, this name represents the difficult period associated with medical treatments, physical discomfort, bullying, and self-realization. Hope now accepts "Betty" as a sign that she is still alive despite the trials she has gone through.

The tumor appeared when Hope was 13 years old, during puberty. Initially, thinking it was a cyst or a large pimple, she tried to squeeze it. However, after seeing no change, she consulted a doctor.

She was referred to a vascular surgeon, and tests resulted in a diagnosis of a hemangioma. Hope said that at the time, she did not fully understand how this condition would affect her future.

Over the years, she has undergone MRIs, CT scans, and specialized ultrasound examinations. Procedures aimed at directing medication through blood vessels to reduce the tumor's blood supply were also carried out.

However, "Betty" continued to grow and swell. Later, doctors stated that another surgery would pose a serious risk because it was attached to a major blood vessel.

“I have difficulties related to my appearance. But I am a mother, and my son having me safely around is more important than having an ideal appearance,” Hope said.

She says that "Betty's" condition changes day by day. On some days, she feels a constant pulsation, and the area on her face feels heavy and sensitive. The blood flow is sometimes even noticeable to the eye.

After her child was born, "Betty" shifted even further toward her neck and became more prominent.

Since her teenage years, Hope has faced discrimination and insults because of her appearance. People stared at her, whispered, and made various comments. This situation even led her to avoid going to school.

The insults did not stop even after she reached adulthood. Strangers on social media left nasty comments about her appearance, spread insulting memes, and even made severe threats against her.

“I went from being a cheerful and carefree girl to a person who wants to hide herself. But today, I am still here, telling my story and raising my son. That means the people who discriminated against me did not achieve their goal,” she said.

Hope worries that her appearance might change further in the future. However, she does not want this fear to stop her from living a full life.

“I want to be here for my son and live a full life with him. It took many years to come to terms with 'Betty', and this process is still ongoing,” she said.

Hope emphasizes that self-acceptance does not mean loving every aspect of one's appearance or being completely unaffected by mean words. It means realizing that a person's appearance does not determine their right to love, respect, happiness, and a full life.

Through her experience, she wants to convey one message to her son and others: looking different from others or experiencing life differently does not diminish a person's worth.