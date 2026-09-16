Exchange rates for September 17 have been announced
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 17, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar rose by 22.54 soums, reaching 11,797.46 soums.
• The Euro rose by 20.11 soums to 13,608.37 soums.
• The Russian ruble rose by 0.6 soums, amounting to 139.77 soums.
• The British pound fell by 2.64 soums to 15,874.66 soums.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.07 soums, amounting to 76.09 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 16.98 soums to 14,404.71 soums.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 4.57 soums, amounting to 1,758.98 soums.
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