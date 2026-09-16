Onyx Boox Unveils Three New E-Readers Running on Android 16

·31·Technology
Onyx Boox Unveils Three New E-Readers Running on Android 16

Onyx Boox, a company with a unique position in the e-reader market, has unveiled three new e-readers that incorporate modern technology. According to ixbt.com, all presented devices run on the latest Android 16 operating system, offering users extensive capabilities. The new models are named Palma 3, Note Mini C, and Note Air6 C, each distinguished by its design features and technical specifications. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Among the presented devices, the most anticipated and unique one is the Palma 3 model. This gadget differs fundamentally from traditional e-readers with its non-standard form factor. The device features a 6.13-inch screen with an aspect ratio similar to modern smartphones. Due to this design solution, the device is very convenient to carry in any pocket and resembles a regular smartphone.

Technical specifications and price of the Palma 3 model

Although it has a compact size, the Palma 3 is very robustly built. According to ixbt.com, the device's body is made of aluminum and durable fiberglass material. It also features a 16 MP camera on the back panel, which is a rare occurrence for e-readers.

The device's performance relies on the Qualcomm Q-6690 platform. Users are provided with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For autonomous operation, a 3950 mAh battery is installed. The price of this unusual gadget is 320 USD.

Classic models: Note Mini C and Note Air6 C

Within the framework of the new presentation, two classic-type devices with larger formats were also demonstrated. These are the Note Mini C and the wider-screen Note Air6 C models, which are aimed at making the reading and writing process more comfortable.

The Note Mini C model is equipped with an 8.52-inch screen, while the Note Air6 C version has a larger 10.3-inch panel. Both devices support working with a special stylus, which is an important advantage for students, teachers, and professionals who work extensively with texts.

Interestingly, despite their larger dimensions, the battery capacity of these models is smaller than that of the Palma 3. Specifically, the Note Mini C received a 3150 mAh battery, and the Note Air6 C received a 3700 mAh battery. The price of both classic e-readers is the same, estimated at 580 USD.

Onyx BooxE-ReaderAndroid 16Palma 3Gadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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