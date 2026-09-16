Gianluigi Donnarumma calls to save the Italy national team

Italy national team captain Gianluigi Donnarumma has called on fans to unite to overcome a difficult period in the country's football and rewrite the team's glorious history. According to Football Italia and Sky Sport Italia, the fact that the four-time world champions, the "Azzurri", missed the World Cup for the third time in a row was a heavy blow for the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America resulted in a painful and depressing summer for the Italians. For the players left on the sidelines and the entire nation, this situation was equivalent to a major tragedy. Following this, serious changes occurred in the country's football, with Gennaro Gattuso and a number of high-ranking officials leaving their posts.

The return of Roberto Mancini and new hopes

The return of experienced specialist Roberto Mancini as head coach is seen as the main hope for the team to emerge from its difficult situation. Recall that it was under Mancini that Italy won the Euro 2020 tournament. Donnarumma firmly believes that this partnership will restore confidence and a thirst for victory in the dressing room.

According to the goalkeeper, the failures of last summer dealt a huge psychological blow to the players, but they have no right to despair. The team is now focusing its attention on the Nations League matches and the Euro 2028 qualifiers to be held in Great Britain and Ireland.

Fan support and future tasks

Donnarumma expressed his gratitude to all Italians who continue to support the team in the first matches of the Nations League. He emphasized that the energy and driving force of the fans will bring a new breath to the team and help them move forward.

"We need a lot of positivity. I know there are difficult tests ahead, but we must turn this page and return with new strength. We can only do this ourselves," the goalkeeper added. The goal is to return the Italy national team to its former status and restore the lost trust of its people.