Gianluigi Donnarumma calls to save the Italy national team

·29·Sport
Gianluigi Donnarumma calls to save the Italy national team

Italy national team captain Gianluigi Donnarumma has called on fans to unite to overcome a difficult period in the country's football and rewrite the team's glorious history. According to Football Italia and Sky Sport Italia, the fact that the four-time world champions, the "Azzurri", missed the World Cup for the third time in a row was a heavy blow for the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America resulted in a painful and depressing summer for the Italians. For the players left on the sidelines and the entire nation, this situation was equivalent to a major tragedy. Following this, serious changes occurred in the country's football, with Gennaro Gattuso and a number of high-ranking officials leaving their posts.

The return of Roberto Mancini and new hopes

The return of experienced specialist Roberto Mancini as head coach is seen as the main hope for the team to emerge from its difficult situation. Recall that it was under Mancini that Italy won the Euro 2020 tournament. Donnarumma firmly believes that this partnership will restore confidence and a thirst for victory in the dressing room.

According to the goalkeeper, the failures of last summer dealt a huge psychological blow to the players, but they have no right to despair. The team is now focusing its attention on the Nations League matches and the Euro 2028 qualifiers to be held in Great Britain and Ireland.

Fan support and future tasks

Donnarumma expressed his gratitude to all Italians who continue to support the team in the first matches of the Nations League. He emphasized that the energy and driving force of the fans will bring a new breath to the team and help them move forward.

"We need a lot of positivity. I know there are difficult tests ahead, but we must turn this page and return with new strength. We can only do this ourselves," the goalkeeper added. The goal is to return the Italy national team to its former status and restore the lost trust of its people.

Gianluigi DonnarummaItaly National TeamRoberto ManciniNations LeagueWorld Cup
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Battle at the press conference!: Postecoglou shuts down journalist who slammed RonaldoBattle at the press conference!: Postecoglou shuts down journalist who slammed RonaldoToday, 19:30How Erling Haaland revealed the secret to avoiding offside in the Manchester derbyHow Erling Haaland revealed the secret to avoiding offside in the Manchester derbyToday, 18:32Prize Money for the Sindarov vs. Gukesh World Crown Match Announced — How Much Will the Winner Get?Prize Money for the Sindarov vs. Gukesh World Crown Match Announced — How Much Will the Winner Get?Today, 16:00«Your life is full of rule-breaking»: Islam Makhachev criticizes Jon Jones for his scandals«Your life is full of rule-breaking»: Islam Makhachev criticizes Jon Jones for his scandalsToday, 15:52"The battle of minds has begun in Samarkand!": The World Chess Olympiad has started"The battle of minds has begun in Samarkand!": The World Chess Olympiad has startedToday, 15:43Yamal compares himself to Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona — Lamine's sensational confessionYamal compares himself to Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona — Lamine's sensational confessionToday, 15:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano