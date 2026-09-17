«Trump's new sensational scoop!»: He announced that the war with Iran is coming to an end

Against the backdrop of acute armed confrontation in the Middle East and global concerns, a statement that shook the entire world was made from Washington. US President Donald Trump, speaking with journalists at the White House, revealed that the ongoing conflict with Iran is nearing its end and that Tehran officials are strongly eager to strike a major deal with Washington. In his speech, Trump firmly emphasized: «I hope we are moving toward the end of the war. They want to make a deal, and we'll see what comes of it. Iran is very anxious to make a deal».

The biggest sensation came in response to a clarifying question from members of the press: when journalists asked whether these signals were indeed received directly from Tehran, Trump did not hesitate to give a positive answer. These hidden diplomatic contacts behind the scenes signal the beginning of a new major geopolitical era in the region. So, who facilitated the direct secret dialogue between Washington and Tehran, what are the terms of the new agreement proposed by Trump, and how will this deal alter the balance of power in the Middle East?

«The war is nearing its end»: Details of Trump's sensational statement

Comments made by the White House leader to the international press:

«Iran really wants a deal»: Donald Trump stated that the Iranian government is being forced to compromise under economic and military pressure and is ready for a deal;

Direct signals: The President confirmed that this stance is not a third-party assumption, but has been directly expressed by Tehran officials;

«The war is ending» optimism: The White House administration hints at moving to a phase of halting large-scale military clashes in the Middle East and finding a diplomatic solution;

Awaiting the outcome: Although Trump did not fully guarantee the situation, by saying «we'll see what comes of it», he indicated that the process is in a stage of active diplomatic development.

Behind-the-scenes diplomacy: How did Washington and Tehran connect?

International experts' analysis of this unexpected rapprochement:

Opening of secret channels: Trump's statement confirms that active closed consultations are being held between the US and Iran through traditional intermediaries such as Switzerland or Oman;

Negotiations behind military pressure: Following strikes exchanged by both sides on each other's military facilities in recent weeks, it appears the parties have decided to return to the negotiating table to avoid a full-scale devastating war;

Impact on energy and oil markets: The spread of this news serves to curb panic in global oil markets and prevent sharp price spikes.

Terms of the new agreement: What are the parties demanding?

Potential scenarios surrounding the prospective agreement:

Nuclear and missile programs: Washington will inevitably demand that Iran limit the pace of uranium enrichment and cease funding proxy forces in the region;

Easing sanctions: Tehran's main goal is to achieve the lifting of international banking and oil embargoes that are choking the national economy;

Regional security: It is planned to obtain solid guarantees regarding the security of Gulf states and international shipping.

This statement by Donald Trump has opened the door to the greatest diplomatic hope in recent years for establishing long-awaited peace and stability in the Middle East.

How close to reality do you think a direct deal between Iran and Washington is, and is Tehran truly ready to stop the war? Can Donald Trump bring this major Middle Eastern conflict to a close and achieve his historic success? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational turning point in grand geopolitics with all politics enthusiasts and your friends!