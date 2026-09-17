Another historic night took place in Las Vegas, considered the most prestigious arena in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). The sixth week of the 10th season of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), famous for selecting new talents for the UFC president, concluded with absolute records and brilliant knockouts. Following the show, Dana White presented four fighters who demonstrated true skill in the octagon with the coveted official contract to the elite league. The brightest and most sensational hero of the night was a representative of Central Asia, specifically the Kyrgyz Republic, undefeated in his career so far, Akbar Abdullayev (14-0).

Stepping into the octagon in the featherweight division, the Kyrgyz knockout artist brutally dispatched his Brazilian opponent Ednilson Santos in just 19 seconds, forcing everyone in the hall, including Dana White, to rise and give a standing ovation. In addition, Mayton Pereira, who recorded a 45-second knockout, Igor Cavalcante, who crushed his opponent in the very 1st round, and Luis Hernandez, who triumphed via submission, also officially became UFC fighters. As for the fifth winner of the night, Teyshon Williams, despite winning on points, was not awarded a contract by White.

So, how will Akbar Abdullayev's 19-second record affect the UFC featherweight rankings, why did Dana White bypass the fifth winner, and what kind of a splash can the newly signed quartet make in the league?

“The 19 and 45-Second Terror”: The Knockout Chronicle of DWCS Week 6

Intense early finishes recorded throughout the night:

Akbar Abdullayev (14-0) — 19-Second Triumph: The Kyrgyz fighter launched an aggressive attack as soon as the opening bell sounded, putting Ednilson Santos to the canvas in just 19 seconds and claiming the fastest knockout of the night;

Mayton Pereira (9-3) — 45-Second “Bullet Strike”: Defeating Zivan Hunt early in the first minute in the welterweight division, Pereira showcased his ruthless punching power;

Igor Cavalcante (14-2) — Clean TKO in Round 1: Securing a technical knockout over Oscar Ravello at 1:38 of the first round in the middleweight division, he earned the attention of the promotion's management;

Luis Hernandez (8-0) — Flawless Submission: Another undefeated representative of the middleweight division forced Hugo Guillon to tap out via a chokehold at 1:01 of the second round;

Winner Left Without a Contract: Although Teyshon Williams ended his bout with a victory, due to a tedious 3-round defensive fight, Dana White decided not to offer him a contract.

4 New Stars with Official UFC Contracts

Dana White's picks and their divisions:

Akbar Abdullayev (Kyrgyzstan, 14-0): Regarded as an undefeated, unstoppable force entering the featherweight division (70 kg);

Mayton Pereira (Brazil, 9-3): A welterweight (77 kg) fighter possessing heavy striking and knockout potential;

Igor Cavalcante (Brazil, 14-2): Another hard-hitting universal athlete joining the middleweight (84 kg) elite;

Luis Hernandez (USA, 8-0): An undefeated grappling master strong on the ground from the middleweight division.

Central Asian MMA School: A New Era from Abdullayev

The strategic significance of this victory for our region's sport:

Undefeated Record (14-0): Abdullayev winning all 14 bouts in his professional career demonstrates that he is a ready top contender for the promotion;

Dana White's Personal Recognition: The UFC head usually loves to immediately draw athletes who secure such fast and spectacular finishes into big pay-per-view cards;

Tough Division Test: The featherweight division is one of the most competitive and star-studded weight classes in the UFC, and Abdullayev's march toward the top ten will be a major event for fans in our region.

This 19-second knockout and newly signed deals at the Dana White's Contender Series arena once again proved that the Central Asian martial arts school is second to none on the world's biggest stage.

In your opinion, can Akbar Abdullayev, who secured a terrifying knockout in 19 seconds, soon become a primary contender for the championship belt in the fierce UFC featherweight division? Was it the right decision for Dana White not to award a contract to the fighter who won on points, choosing only those who won ahead of schedule? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this joyful historic achievement in the MMA world with all martial arts enthusiasts and friends!