Fireworks force plane to abort landing

The pilots of a passenger plane were forced to execute a sharp maneuver and abort their landing after spotting fireworks exploding in the air just as they were about to touch down at the airport.

The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, September 14, at Mundo Maya International Airport in Flores, Guatemala. As the aircraft was approaching the airport for landing, fireworks were being launched as part of celebratory events marking the country's Independence Day.

However, noticing that the fireworks were exploding close to the aircraft's final approach path, the crew of Avianca decided not to proceed with the landing for safety reasons.

The pilots performed a go-around maneuver, canceling the landing and pulling the aircraft back up to a higher altitude. Afterward, the aircraft returned to the airport's holding pattern and initiated a second landing approach, according to Need To Know.

The plane landed successfully at the airport on its second attempt. No injuries were reported among the passengers and crew, and the aircraft sustained no damage.

This incident once again highlights the danger that launching fireworks near aircraft approach paths can pose to air traffic.