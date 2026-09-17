Round 2 in Samarkand: Uzbekistan national teams face new trials at the Chess Olympiad

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Round 2 in Samarkand: Uzbekistan national teams face new trials at the Chess Olympiad

The 46th Chess Olympiad, which has kicked off in the ancient and vibrant city of Samarkand, has entered a fierce phase of competition. Sitting at the boards as hosts in the opening round, all of Uzbekistan's men's and women's teams — a total of 6 national squads — left their opponents no chance, starting the tournament with a 100 percent victorious result. Following this Round 1 triumph, today — in Round 2 — our grandmasters face much more serious and complex challenges.

According to the new pairings formed by the Swiss system, the defending champion Uzbekistan main team will face off against the strong South American representative Peru, while our third team, consisting of young talents, will try to create a real sensation against Germany, one of the world's most prestigious chess schools. Meanwhile, our second squad will test itself against the experienced African representative Algeria.

So, will the main squad led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov easily break Peru's resistance, what kind of surprises are our young grandmasters preparing in the battle against Germany's elite, and what balance of power will the 2nd round of the Samarkand Olympiad establish in the standings?

"Round 2 Battle": Opponents and pairings of our men's national teams

Intense clashes taking place on the boards of Samarkand today:

  • Uzbekistan-1 — Peru: Our main squad competes against the experienced national team of the South American continent; the goal is to secure maximum points once again and maintain sole leadership;

  • Germany — Uzbekistan-3: The most interesting and dangerous match of the round: our 3rd team of young chess players will engage in a serious battle across the board against Germany, a European super-team full of grandmasters;

  • Algeria — Uzbekistan-2: Our second squad enters the fight for an absolute victory with white and black pieces against the North Africans;

  • Pressure and Responsibility: Unlike the weaker opponents in the first round, tactical mistakes will not be forgiven in the second round, and points on every single board will be worth gold.

100 percent performance in Round 1: The unique power of Uzbek chess

Details of the absolute record set on the opening day of the Olympiad:

  • 6 teams, 6 landslide victories: All 1st, 2nd, and 3rd national teams fielded in the men's and women's competitions finished Round 1 with a masterclass;

  • Men's heroism: While our main team defeated Jamaica 4:0, the 2nd team outplayed Afghanistan (3:1), and the 3rd squad left Mali behind (3.5:0.5);

  • Our girls' intensity: The women's main team crushed Trinidad and Tobago 4:0, our third team defeated Tanzania 4:0, and the second team triumphed over Togo 3:1, confirming their status as the brightest team of the tournament.

Peru, Germany, and Algeria: An analytical look at the opponents' strength

Important aspects that could determine the fate of today's games:

  • Peru's awkward style: The Latin American representatives are considered dangerous for creating unexpected debuts and aggressive tactical positions;

  • The Germany barrier: For Uzbekistan's 3rd team, the clash with Germany is a great opportunity to prove their level on the international stage and make a big splash;

  • Team solidarity: Our chess players are expected to fight in every game not just for personal interest, but for a team victory.

The 2nd round of the World Chess Olympiad continuing in Samarkand is bound to become a true test of skill and willpower for our national chess representatives.

In your opinion, can Uzbekistan's youth-dominated 3rd team put up a worthy resistance against Germany, one of the world's strongest giants, and create a sensation? What kind of landslide victories are you expecting from our teams in the matches against Peru and Algeria? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the historic battle of minds taking place in Samarkand with all chess enthusiasts and compatriots!

Chess OlympiadSamarkandPeru chess teamGermany chess team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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