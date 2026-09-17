Goal and assist from Messi: Inter Miami wins historic Campeones Cup

In North American football, the prestigious Campeones Cup clash bringing together the champions of the continent's two giant leagues — MLS and Mexico's Liga MX — ended in an absolute historic victory. Hosting Mexico's legendary club Cruz Azul at the Nu Stadium arena in Miami, Inter Miami demonstrated high skill and composure to seal a brilliant 2-0 victory. Becoming the true leader of the match, Lionel Messi first opened the score in the 24th minute following a delicate assist from his close partner Luis Suárez, and then provided an assist for the second goal with a brilliant pass to midfielder Casemiro in the 81st minute.

Thanks to this success, Inter Miami lifted the prestigious Campeones Cup trophy for the first time in its history, ending the one-year hegemony of the Mexicans. So, how did the Messi and Suárez tandem leave the Mexican grand helpless, what quality did Casemiro bring to Miami's game, and to what extent is the star-studded squad led by De Paul turning the Florida club into an invincible force?

"Suárez passed, Messi scored, Casemiro finished": The chronological history of the goals

The decisive events of the international final held at Nu Stadium:

24th minute (1:0): The Barcelona classic that fans have enjoyed watching for years repeated in Miami — following a convenient assist from Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi placed the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring;

81st minute (2:0): The moment that decided the fate of the match: experienced Brazilian star Casemiro converted Messi's creative and precise pass into a goal, setting the final score on the scoreboard;

Historic first trophy: This victory enriched the Inter Miami museum with another international title — the club became the champion of the Campeones Cup for the first time in its history;

Mexican revenge taken: Recall that while last year Mexico's club Toluca triumphed in this super cup format competition, this year the US club kept the cup at home.

Caravan of stars: Inter Miami's starting lineup

The main forces and substitutions that took part in the international final:

Goalkeeper and defense: St. Clair (goalkeeper), Moura (Lujan, 77), Casemiro, Falcon, and Caicedo (Michael, 70) — the defensive line flawlessly neutralized the fast attacks of the Mexicans;

Midfield: Bright, Galarza (Shaw, 62), and world champion Rodrigo de Paul — completely dominated ball control and duels;

Attacking trio: Berterame (Reguilon, 70), Lionel Messi, and Luis Suárez — kept the opponent's defense under heavy pressure for 90 minutes.

What is the Campeones Cup and what is the strategic significance of the trophy?

The tournament format and Inter Miami's new peak:

Battle of two league champions: The Campeones Cup is an annual prestigious super cup held traditionally in a single-match format between the current MLS champion and Mexico's Liga MX "Champion of Champions";

Messi's impact: Even on the threshold of 39 years of age, the living legend of world football continues to score winning goals and provide assists in major finals, bringing trophies to the club;

International status: In a short period, Inter Miami has managed to become the strongest and most invincible brand not only within the US, but throughout the CONCACAF region.

Achieved under the brilliant play of Lionel Messi and Casemiro, this trophy once again demonstrated that the Inter Miami project was created not only for marketing, but for major victories and historic cups.

In your opinion, how many more international trophies can the Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez tandem bring to Inter Miami this season? Did the arrival of Casemiro and Rodrigo de Paul turn the team into a world-class top club? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of Messi's next historic cup triumph with all football fans and friends!