Demand for iPhone 18 Pro smartphones in China has reached record highs

·41·Technology
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro smartphones in China has reached record highs

The initial interest in Apple's new flagship devices, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, in the Chinese market has surprised even the experts. ixbt.com According to reports from well-known insider Ice Universe, cited by the publication, all stock on major retail platforms, including JD.com, sold out in less than a minute after pre-orders began in the country. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the data, the total number of initial orders for these flagship devices has exceeded 7 million units. This clearly shows that Apple products still enjoy immense demand in the Asian region, particularly in China, and that local buyers were eagerly awaiting the new generation of technology.

Sales figures are nearly double those of the previous generation

Analytical data shows that the new smartphone series not only sold out quickly but also broke previous financial records. In particular, the results recorded on the Tmall marketplace clearly demonstrated a sharp growth in the market.

As of September 15, total revenue on this platform was found to be nearly double that of the previous generation of smartphones during the same period. This indicates that buyers are showing a greater preference for the more expensive and advanced Pro versions.

First-hour results on the Taobao platform

Unprecedented activity was also observed on the Taobao platform. According to released data, within the first hour after pre-orders began, devices in the iPhone 18 Pro series managed to more than double the results of the iPhone 17 Pro introduced last year.

Such high figures indicate that Apple's position in China remains stable even in the face of intense competition and that the new flagships have delivered the technological changes consumers expected. Experts predict that this momentum will also have a positive impact on global supply chains and overall sales volume.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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