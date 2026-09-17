Nuclear confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and in the Asia-Pacific region has escalated into an even tenser and uncompromising phase. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and department director at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, delivered a sharp and ruthless blow to the report presented by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Vienna conference regarding Pyongyang’s nuclear program. In an official statement distributed by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Yo Jong stated that the DPRK's status as a nuclear state is now «irreversible, firm, and absolute.» According to her, this immense power of Pyongyang serves to «curb the savagery of international bullies» in the world and guarantee genuine peace and stability.

Calling the IAEA's calls for denuclearization «old and familiar nonsense,» the senior North Korean politician emphasized that no organization or Western pressure can affect Pyongyang's determination to defend its national interests. This statement came after the IAEA revealed that a major new uranium enrichment facility has been completed at Pyongyang’s Yongbyon nuclear complex and that the program has been further expanded. So, what lies behind this aggressive attitude of Kim Yo Jong, how many new nuclear warheads is North Korea preparing, and what measures can Washington and the IAEA find against this?

«International bullies and eternal status»: Kim Yo Jong's formidable statement

The main and open warnings voiced by the DPRK leadership:

«Irreversible reality»: Kim Yo Jong officially stated that regardless of which forces in the world deny it, the DPRK's status as a nuclear state has already been «physically and legally sealed forever»;

«Curbing international bullies»: Pyongyang called the weapons of mass destruction in its arsenal not aggressive, but the only effective shield protecting it from US and Western threats;

Assessment of the IAEA report: Kim Yo Jong described the reports announced at the annual General Conference in Vienna as «familiar nonsense that is endlessly repeated according to the same scenario»;

Supremacy of supreme interests: It was emphasized that any resolutions and sanctions by Western countries cannot break North Korea's national will aimed at increasing its defense might.

IAEA concern: New secret uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon

Confidential details announced by the international agency at the Vienna conference:

Construction in Yongbyon: Based on satellite and intelligence data, the IAEA confirmed that another major new facility specializing in high-level uranium enrichment has been put into operation in Yongbyon, North Korea's main nuclear center;

Rapid expansion of the program: Over the past year, bypassing all restrictions, the DPRK has unprecedentedly accelerated the creation of weapons-grade nuclear raw materials and new delivery vehicles;

Limited control: The international organization admitted that it cannot fully control what is happening inside the nuclear facilities because Pyongyang completely halted cooperation with IAEA inspectors long ago;

As a global risk: IAEA officials stated that North Korea's unrestricted actions remain one of the greatest threats to the international security architecture.

The era of «Nuclear Pyongyang»: Geopolitical analysis and consequences

Experts' analytical conclusions regarding the situation around the DPRK:

The dream of denuclearization is lost: Kim Yo Jong's sharp speech indicates that North Korea will not enter into any negotiations on giving up nuclear weapons and is now demanding only official recognition;

Regional race: Growing concern from South Korea and Japan regarding these reports will prompt them to further modernize their air and missile defense systems;

Probability of new tests: Following such aggressive rhetoric from Pyongyang, the risk of upcoming strategic intercontinental ballistic missile tests or a seventh underground nuclear test is increasing.

Kim Yo Jong's speech turned into an open statement showing that North Korea has brought its nuclear potential to an absolute level and the West can no longer speak with Pyongyang from a position of uncompromising strength.

In your opinion, as Kim Yo Jong said, is North Korea's nuclear weapon truly a guarantee maintaining peace, or is it a global threat pushing the region to the brink of war? What effective measures can the US and the UN find to limit the scale of Pyongyang's uranium enrichment? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of this sharp statement on the grand geopolitical stage with all international politics enthusiasts and your friends!