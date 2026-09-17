Women hid 225 weight-loss injections in their socks

Four women were caught attempting to smuggle 225 “weight-loss injections” through a Chinese border checkpoint. They hid the medical injections in their socks and clothing pockets.

Customs officers stopped the women as they walked in wide trousers with their heads bowed, avoiding the inspectors' eyes. None of the passengers declared the weight-loss injections they were smuggling.

According to a customs notification released on September 12, the incident occurred at the Luoxu border checkpoint as the women attempted to enter mainland China from Hong Kong, Need To Know reported.

Customs officials stated that the women entered the inspection area one after another. Because they acted anxiously, officers subjected them to a separate inspection.

It was discovered that one of the women had packages in both of her socks and her pocket. A second suspect had one package hidden in her right sock and another in her pocket.

The remaining two women each placed one package in their socks.

According to customs data, each package contained 25 injection pens. Thus, the total number of confiscated injections reached 225.

After inspectors removed the packaged injections from the women's clothing, they also distributed photographs of them.

The official notification did not mention the passengers' names, the brand of the injections, or the approximate market value of the confiscated goods.

The injections resembled popular weight-loss pens widespread on the illicit trade market due to a significant price difference between the two sides of the border.

Similar cases have been recorded at nearby border checkpoints. Such cases have been forwarded to anti-smuggling units.

Furthermore, undeclared medical injections without the appropriate import permit may be classified as contraband.

So far, customs authorities have not provided information on whether criminal cases have been initiated against the four women or if fines will be imposed upon them.