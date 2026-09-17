Who will the Uzbek girls face across the board in round 2 of the Chess Olympiad?

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Who will the Uzbek girls face across the board in round 2 of the Chess Olympiad?

Battles are intensifying by the minute at the 46th Chess Olympiad, hosted by the ancient and eternally youthful city of Samarqand. On the opening day of the competition, all of Uzbekistan's men's and women's national teams — a total of 6 squads — left their opponents no chance, starting the tournament with a 100 percent winning record. In particular, the confident and fierce games displayed by our female grandmasters caught the attention of chess experts worldwide. Today, even more intense and responsible round 2 matches will take place in the tournament hall in Samarqand.

According to the subsequent pairings drawn under the Swiss system, our main women's national team will compete against Ecuador, a tough opponent from South America, while our third team, consisting of young talents, will sit at the board against Spain, a European powerhouse with a rich school in world chess. Meanwhile, our second team will clash with the girls of Jordan, a strong representative of the Arab world.

So, with what tactics will the main squad, led by Gulruhbegim Tohirjonova and Umida Omonova, outsmart Ecuador, can our third team pull off a sensation in the match against Spain, and can this run by our girls guarantee podium finishes at the Samarqand Olympiad?

"Round 2 Clashes": Opponents and pairings of our women's teams

Serious confrontations awaiting our girls in today's round:

  • Ecuador — Uzbekistan-1: Our main squad competes against the representatives of South America; the main task of our team is to seize complete initiative on all boards and strengthen leadership with maximum points;

  • Uzbekistan-3 — Spain: The most complex and interesting clash of the round: our 3rd team, consisting of promising young girls, enters the fight against Spain, Europe's renowned national team full of grandmasters;

  • Jordan — Uzbekistan-2: Our second squad will fight for a victory in a difficult away-status match against the girls of Jordan, who are considered experienced representatives of Asia and the Middle East;

  • Swiss Pressure: Unlike the easy opponents in the first round, since teams with equal rating points are clashing in round 2, every move and mistake will directly affect the fate of the entire team.

Absolute Triumph in Round 1: A 100 percent masterclass from our girls

Sensational results recorded by our women's teams on the opening day of the Olympiad:

  • Uzbekistan (Team 1) 4:0 Trinidad and Tobago: Our main team fully demonstrated its caliber — Gulruhbegim Tohirjonova, Umida Omonova, Nilufarxon Imomqo‘ziyeva, and Guldona Karimova gave their opponents not only no points, but not even a draw, recording an absolute dominance;

  • Uzbekistan (Team 2) 3:1 Togo: In the second squad, Madinabonu Xalilova, Asal Salimova, and Mumtozbegim Mansurova achieved confident victories, bringing three crucial points to the team;

  • Uzbekistan (Team 3) 4:0 Tanzania: Our young talents Zilola Aktamova, Maftuna Bobomurodova, Shohina Ahmedova, and Barchinoy Shokirjonova crushed the Africans without any resistance;

  • Historical Balance: The fact that all three of our women's teams started round 1 with equally large victories as hosts proved that a new generation has formed in Uzbek women's chess.

Ecuador, Spain, and Jordan: What threat can the opponents pose?

Analytical conclusions of experts ahead of round 2 games:

  • The Secret of Ecuador: Latin American representatives are usually strong in defensive and closed positions, requiring our main squad to seize the initiative from the opening and exert attacking pressure;

  • The Spanish Barrier — A Huge Exam: The match against Spain will be a real test for our youth; every half-point gained in this part can generate great resonance internationally;

  • Mental Advantage: For our female chess players competing in their homeland before the eyes of thousands of fans, the home factor will once again provide additional strength and motivation.

We wish our female chess players good luck and brilliant victories on behalf of all compatriots in round 2 of the 46th Chess Olympiad taking place under the skies of Samarqand!

In your opinion, can Uzbekistan's young women's 3rd team show a worthy result in the struggle against Europe's renowned powerhouse Spain and become the main sensation of the tournament? Can our main national team repeat the 4:0 "dry" victory over Ecuador? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot news of the historic Chess Olympiad in Samarqand with all sports enthusiasts and your loved ones!

Samarqand 46th Chess OlympiadUzbekistan chess teamEcuador chess national teamSpain chess national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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