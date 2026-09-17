Ruzikul Berdiyev gives sharp answers to journalists' questions after the match in Bahrain

Karshi's "Nasaf" club, which visited the arena of Bahrain champion "Al-Khaldiya" in the opening match of the AFC Champions League Two, returned from the trip with an important 0-0 draw. However, the fact that Nasaf, which has accustomed fans to its prolific and bright games in the Super League, resorted to a deeper defense in Bahrain and created only two chances during 90 minutes raised sharp questions among media representatives. At the post-match official press conference, "Nasaf" head coach Ruzikul Berdiyev made open and truthful admissions.

While admitting that the team spent the main part of the time fighting the local harsh climate, the experienced specialist firmly stated that "he has no intention of making this an excuse." Berdiyev harshly criticized the sluggish and tension-free actions of the forwards and revealed that arriving in Bahrain with serious losses in the squad directly dealt a blow to the quality of the game. So, why did the "dragons" hand over ball possession to the opponent, what is the crisis in the attacking line related to, and what will Berdiyev change in the next round?

"We managed the defense, but faltered in the attack": Berdiyev's initial assessment

The head coach's thoughts on the difficult match in Bahrain:

Difficult away match: The specialist noted that the match took place on the opponent's field and under unfavorable conditions, nevertheless, winning 1 point away is a positive indicator;

Defensive solidity: Ruzikul Berdiyev acknowledged that the defensive line flawlessly fulfilled the task assigned to it and kept the goal clean;

Reason for low tempo: He stated that it was known even before the start of the match that due to the extremely stifling and hot weather, both teams would not be able to demonstrate high speed;

Acceptable draw: It was noted that the overall picture and dynamics of the game were actually heading towards a draw and the final 0:0 was a fair result.

"Why did they resort to defense?": Climate and major squad losses

Answers to journalists' critical questions about the loss of an attacking game:

Opponent's adaptation to the climate: It was said that since the hosts were much more accustomed to playing in such conditions, they took control of the ball, while "Nasaf" chose cautious defense without taking risks;

Counterattacks not working: The coach did not hide the fact that despite giving instructions on quickly transitioning to counterattacks, there were many mistakes in the final passes and the phase of developing the attack;

"We didn't come with a full squad": The coach revealed that key players of the team were sidelined and due to losses, visiting Bahrain with a non-optimal squad strongly affected the pace of the game.

"We won't blame the weather!": Sharp criticism directed at the forwards

The coach's reaction to the discrepancy between the 6:2 score in the championship and only 2 chances in the ACL:

Truth without excuses: "Of course, the reason is not just the weather. We are not making an excuse out of this. The main problem is that the tasks in the attack were not fully completed," Berdiyev reprimanded his disciples;

Lack of activity and tension: The number of dangerous situations sharply decreased because the representatives of the forward line could not show tension and aggressiveness inside the opponent's penalty area;

Fatigue and tight rotation: Since "Nasaf" has been taking the field with the same squad in recent matches, signs of physical fatigue have begun to appear among the leaders.

This objective and demanding analysis by Ruzikul Berdiyev showed that the team's coaching staff is correctly assessing the situation, and now all attention will be focused on the 2nd round match against the UAE club "Al-Wahda" in Karshi on October 14.

In your opinion, was Ruzikul Berdiyev's tactic in Bahrain — sacrificing the attack and securing 1 point — the right decision, or should "Nasaf" have taken a risk for victory despite the losses in the squad? Will the attacking line of the "dragons" be able to speak its mind in the clash with "Al-Wahda" taking place in Karshi on October 14? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the behind-the-scenes truths of Uzbek football on the ACL-Two stage with all "Nasaf" fans and friends!