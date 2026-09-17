«Sensational trial in The Hague»: Turkey files a lawsuit against Ukraine at the International Criminal Court

The military confrontation in the Black Sea has escalated into a political conflict unprecedented in the history of international law and diplomacy. According to the influential Turkish maritime and shipping portal «HaberDenizde», the Turkish side has filed an official lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague regarding the bloody attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the commercial vessel «Reyhan Sarı». Commenting on the lawsuit that has strained relations between the two countries, Nuri Koray Kurun, founder of the «Memishoglu Kurun» law firm, stated that an irrefutable set of evidence proving the Ukrainian attack has been submitted to the court's prosecutor's office.

According to the filed documents, alongside the ship's owner, 12 Turkish sailors who were onboard during the strike, as well as family members of the 54-year-old mechanic Savash Chakar, who tragically died, are participating as official victims. Lawyers emphasize that special expertise confirmed the vessel was hit by ammunition with a cluster warhead, and the projectile pierced the residential section and exploded inside. This could become the first historical precedent for the international tribunal regarding attacks on peaceful merchant vessels.

So, will Ankara pursue the court case against Kyiv to the end, what does Erdogan's warning that «the Black Sea is not an arena for settling scores» mean, and what consequences will The Hague court's decision entail?

«A cluster projectile that exploded inside and casualties»: Main details of the lawsuit

Official evidence disclosed by the «HaberDenizde» publication and lawyers:

Traces of cluster weaponry: Expertise determined that the residential module of the «Reyhan Sarı» vessel was hit precisely by a projectile equipped with cluster explosive elements, and metal fragments scattered inside the ship;

One person killed, three injured: In the attack carried out near Novorossiysk (on July 22) against the vessel carrying coal from the Russian port of «Taman» toward Trabzon, Turkey, 54-year-old sailor Savash Chakar died in the engine room;

Rescue operation: Two severely injured sailors were urgently evacuated to hospitals in Samsun with the help of Turkish Coast Guard helicopters;

Composition of claimants: The petition was signed by the shipping company, 12 surviving crew members, and the family of the late Chakar.

The process in The Hague: What decision can the ICC make?

Prospects and legal timelines of the case at the International Criminal Court:

Initial stage — 6 months: According to lawyer Nuri Koray Kurun's assessment, the preliminary stage of the prosecutor's office for reviewing the claim and analyzing the evidence will last about half a year;

The process may drag on for up to 2 years: It is estimated that issuing a full court verdict could take up to two years;

A unique precedent in international law: The lawyer noted that to date, there is no ready, direct legal precedent issued by the ICC regarding such military attacks on the merchant fleet, which is why the case is of historical significance;

War crime charges: The claimants evaluate the deliberate targeting of a merchant and civilian vessel as a gross violation of international laws of war and conventions.

Threats in the Black Sea: Sequential strikes on Turkish ships

The «Reyhan Sarı» tragedy is not the only dangerous incident in the region:

Targeting of the «Altura» tanker: In March, the Turkish oil tanker «Altura» suffered a similar attack, with Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu stating that uncrewed boats were used;

«Nadezhda» and «MV Güllük» attacks: In August, a drone strike on the fruit and vegetable carrier «Nadezhda» injured 4 sailors (including 3 Turkish citizens), and a few days later the dry cargo ship «MV Güllük» was damaged;

Erdogan's harsh statement: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan firmly stressed that the Black Sea must not turn into a «mutual score-settling ground» and that any threats in Turkey's special economic zone are unacceptable.

This lawsuit submitted by Ankara's lawyers to The Hague court has proven that the clashes unfolding in the Black Sea will now provoke a sharp response not only on the military front, but also in the arena of international justice and diplomacy.

In your opinion, will the International Criminal Court in The Hague issue official charges against the Ukrainian armed forces regarding the death of a Turkish citizen and the shelling of a peaceful merchant vessel? How will such a lawsuit affect diplomatic and strategic relations between Ankara and Kyiv? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational Black Sea event with all your colleagues and fans of international politics!