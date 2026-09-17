iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras compared

·36·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras compared

The capabilities of the leading flagship smartphones on the market — the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra — have been compared in practice for the first time. This comparison, presented by popular tech blogger Mrwhosetheboss on his YouTube channel, clearly demonstrated the competition between the new generation of mobile photography powerhouses and sparked heated discussions among users. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, this camera comparison triggered various debates among internet users and experts as soon as it was published. Although both smartphones rely on unique imaging technologies and AI algorithms, the initial software processing faced criticism from many.

Samsung photos and AI criticism

Many users expressed dissatisfaction with the image processing of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in standard mode. In particular, the term "creamy-waxy effect" is being widely discussed online. Some observers noted with irony that the AI algorithms altered human faces in the photos, even making blogger Arun look like a South Korean.

Reviewers and ordinary buyers were also divided on the issue of color balance. While some users noted that the iPhone 18 Pro Max gives the frame a slightly yellow tint, others wrote that Samsung, conversely, renders images in an overly white and cold tone.

Final consumer response

During the discussions, some users emphasized that the results of both devices were mediocre and that the differences between them were so close that they were not worth the heated debate. At the same time, users who preferred a constructive approach shared their own photos, showing that results improve significantly after manually adjusting the AI settings on the Samsung device.

This comparison once again proved that in choosing flagship smartphones today, not only optical modules but also software and AI algorithmic settings play a decisive role. It is expected that manufacturers will address these shortcomings through future software updates.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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