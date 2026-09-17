An unusual birthday surprise arranged for Rayhon Ganiyeva (video)

Yesterday, September 16, we reported that singer Rayhon Ganiyeva celebrated her 48th birthday. On her birthday, her loved ones arranged an unusual surprise for the singer.

Rayhon Ganiyeva posted a video capturing these moments on her social media page.

“Whoever loves Turkish TV shows, look at this, what kind of surprise my loved ones arranged for me at 12 midnight!” the singer wrote.

The video shows the singer's loved ones wearing masks with the faces of Turkish actors, congratulating her with a cake, balloons, and flowers in their hands. Rayhon's astonishment at the unexpected surprise is clearly visible in the video.

Meanwhile, the singer's followers continue to congratulate her on her birthday in the comments, expressing their sincere wishes.