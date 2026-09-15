Starlink internet to be tested on farms in the UK

·3·Technology
Starlink internet to be tested on farms in the UK

The administration of Lincolnshire, UK, plans to install Starlink satellite internet at agricultural facilities in remote areas where fiber-optic networks have not yet reached. According to Ixbt.com, this project aims to determine the role of high-speed connectivity in modern agro-industrial complexes and to address infrastructure challenges in remote regions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Nowadays, stable internet in the agricultural sector is not just a convenience, but a daily necessity. Accounting, electronic document management, farm management, and livestock monitoring are all directly dependent on internet connectivity.

Digital solution for remote areas

The agricultural property owned by the administration, covering nearly 16,500 acres, includes a total of 149 rental plots. It is in these geographically challenging and remote locations that the testing of satellite-based broadband connectivity is planned.

This initiative is being implemented in close cooperation with the regional agricultural forum. Experts hope that this technology will provide modern conditions for farmers in areas where laying cables is not feasible.

Once the special equipment is installed as part of the pilot project, participating farmers will need to subscribe to the Starlink service independently. This will provide them with long-term, uninterrupted access to digital services.

StarlinkInternetAgricultureUnited KingdomTechnology
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