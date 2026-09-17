Yassine Bounou demonstrates another super save in Saudi Arabia

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Yassine Bounou demonstrates another super save in Saudi Arabia

In the seventh round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou drew public attention with another brilliant performance. In the match against Al-Taawoun, the experienced Moroccan goalkeeper once again showcased his skills, contributing significantly to his team's massive 6-0 victory. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

According to ixbt.com and sports outlets, during the match, a home player fired a powerful shot from outside the penalty area. As the ball headed towards the net at high speed, Bounou managed to save it with extreme agility, leaving the fans in awe.

Super save and league recognition

This episode did not go unnoticed. The organizers of the Roshn Saudi Pro League named Yassine Bounou's save the best of the round. Experts highly praised the goalkeeper's ability to read the situation and his save from a very difficult position.

This reliable performance is not limited to just one match. Bounou has established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Saudi championship, and his actions bring even more confidence to the Al-Hilal defense.

Memories of the World Cup

The Moroccan footballer's skill is well-known to football fans. He became famous worldwide for similar miraculous actions during the 1/8 final of the last World Cup in Qatar against the Spain national team.

In that tournament, Bounou became one of the main heroes, saving crucial shots during penalty shootouts and throughout the game, helping the Morocco national team achieve a historic result. Now, he continues to demonstrate that same level of skill for Al-Hilal.

Experts note that such decisive saves and consistent play further solidify the goalkeeper's position at the club. Yassine Bounou continues to prove his high level in every game, remaining one of the brightest stars on Saudi pitches.

Yassine BounouAl-HilalSaudi Pro LeagueFootballMorocco
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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