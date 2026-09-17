Final roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announced

Just a few hours are left until the start of the continent's premier sports event — the Summer Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Commencing officially on September 19 and running until October 4, the participation of the masters of the leather gloves, who are the pride of our national sports, is in the spotlight of all fans. The official roster of those who will defend the honor of our country in this grueling and responsible continental test has been announced by the press service of the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation. The men's team led by Tulkin Klichev and the women's team headed by Elshod Rasulov are heading to the Asian Games with a total of 11 top-tier athletes.

The roster includes Olympic and world champions, as well as young talents who have made a name for themselves with their punches in international arenas. In the men's competitions, 6 selected boxers — ranging from 55 kg Samandar Olimov to super heavyweight Jahongir Zokirov — will step into the ring, while in our women's team, 5 experienced and strong athletes such as Feruza Kazakova, Nigina Uktamova, and Navbahor Hamidova will fight for the Asian podium.

Well, what uncompromising opponents await Uzbek boxers in Japan, will the new generation of fighters chosen by Tulkin Klichev maintain 1st place in the team standings, and how many gold medals are expected in the Nagoya rings?

«11 Warriors towards Nagoya»: Full roster of the Uzbekistan national team

The list and weight categories officially approved by the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation:

Men's National Team (6 masters of the leather gloves): 55 kg: Samandar Olimov 60 kg: Abdumalik Khalokov (World and Olympic star, team leader) 70 kg: Shavkatjon Boltaev 80 kg: Fazliddin Erkinboev 90 kg: Turabek Khabibullaev +90 kg: Jahongir Zokirov (Super heavyweight power) Head Coach: Tulkin Klichev. Coaching Staff: Juan Enrique Steyners, Rakhmatjon Ruziohunov, Akmal Hasanov, Davron Gofurov, Nodir Gulomov, Alimardon Dostonov, Sherzodbek Ahmadjonov.

Women's National Team (5 talented athletes): 51 kg: Feruza Kazakova 54 kg: Nigina Uktamova 60 kg: Sitora Turdibekova 65 kg: Navbahor Hamidova 75 kg: Aziza Zokirova Head Coach: Elshod Rasulov. Coaching Staff: Barbaro Fernandez Jimenez, Islom Tojibaev, Azim Khudaykulov.



«A new era led by Khalokov»: Key changes in the roster

Experts and sports analysts highlighted the following important aspects:

Optimization of weight categories: Under the new regulations and updated weight classes (55, 70, 80, 90, and +90 kg), the coaching staff has selected fighters in top physical shape for each division;

The Abdumalik Khalokov factor: Unmatched globally with his technique, aesthetic movements, and precise punches, Abdumalik will captain the team and inspire other youngsters towards victory;

Strength in the heavyweights: The stepping into the ring of Turabek Khabibullaev in the 90 kg division and Jahongir Zokirov in the super heavyweight class will become a formidable barrier for opponents;

Cuban school and national experience: The cooperation of Cuban coaches Juan Enrique Steyners and Barbaro Fernandez Jimenez with Uzbek coaches has enhanced the tactical flexibility of our boxers.

Experts' conclusion: Will absolute leadership in the team standings continue?

Analytical perspectives on the upcoming boxing matches at the Asian Games:

Main competitors: The national teams of Japan, Kazakhstan, China, and Thailand will fiercely compete for medals with their strong rosters, but the current level of the Uzbek boxing school keeps us in absolute favorite status;

Rise in women's boxing: Led by Elshod Rasulov, our girls, spearheaded by Nigina Uktamova and Navbahor Hamidova, have the potential to win multiple gold medals;

Continuing the historical tradition: Having secured 1st place in all major competitions in recent years (Olympic Games and World Championships), the Uzbekistan boxing team aims to reaffirm its hegemony in Aichi-Nagoya as well.

Starting from September 19, the gaze of our entire country will be focused on the rings of Japan, and 11 Uzbek sons and daughters will enter the battle once again to raise our national flag high.

In your opinion, how many gold medals will our boxers be able to win by taking 1st place in the team standings at these Asian Games in Japan? Which weight category do you think will feature the most fierce and interesting fights? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot roster analysis, which is very important for fans of Uzbek sports, with all your friends and supporters!